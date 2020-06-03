Statements in Epperly's letter are unsupported: Letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is in response to Steve Epperly's letter in the Sunday, May 31 edition of the Globe.

All I can say is that there are so many misleading statements in his letter regarding Trump's reaction to the coronavirus that it would be impossible to address them all in only 300 words.

So I will just say that by now everyone should know Mr. Epperly’s ideas are liberal progressive-biased and as such don’t consider the merits of conservative ideals, which actually protect him and his family.

Liberals should learn to see things as they are instead of complaining about things as they claim they are. I get tired of seeing this unsupported trash in the paper on such a regular basis.

Thomas Frank, Mason City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0