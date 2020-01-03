State's animal cruelty laws need to be updated: Letter
State's animal cruelty laws need to be updated: Letter

Samoyeds

The Samoyeds that were part of an animal cruelty case in late 2018-2019.

 ASPCA

State lawmakers,

It’s time for Iowa’s outdated animal cruelty laws to be fixed. The House unanimously passed a great animal cruelty bill last session, and now it’s time for the state senate to pass it, too.

HF737 will help protect Iowa’s pets. It will increase penalties for animal abuse, animal neglect, and animal torture. It will make animal torture an automatic felony in Iowa, just like it is in 48 out of 50 states.

The bill will also update our very outdated and vague animal neglect code. Our current laws leave law enforcement powerless when they see animals in dangerous conditions because the law does not adequately define what adequate food, water, or shelter is.

Iowa’s animal shelters, rescues, and other animal welfare organizations see the shortcomings of our current laws almost every day. We’re the ones who must pick up the pieces when our laws fail voiceless animals. It’s time for Iowa to step up and fix the problem. It’s time for lawmakers to do what is right. It’s time to pass HF737, as is, without any amendments so it goes right to Governor Reynolds' desk.

Signed by 60 state animal welfare organizations, including these from North Iowa: Humane Society of North Iowa, Animal Rescue Family

