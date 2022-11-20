Sovereign: Carbon capture will ensure resiliency for ethanol

Did you know that ethanol is the most successful renewable energy platform in the world?

Many people do not. However, most Iowans understand it’s a crucial piece of the puzzle that builds a foundation towards rural economic prosperity. A successful ethanol industry benefits rural agricultural communities across the Midwest with strong corn prices and land values, and by adding high paying quality jobs which allows families to fill our schools and support our main street businesses.

Few good things exist without challenges. For ethanol, recent years brought small refinery waivers and policy impacting this industry in negative ways. Concerns around carbon emissions have inspired the ethanol industry to develop and adopt new technology to help reduce or eliminate their environmental impact or carbon footprint.

Fortunately, companies like Summit Carbon Solutions have been developing new technology assisting ethanol plants lay a foundation to lower their carbon intensity (CI) score and become a net-zero carbon fuel, something no other transportation fuel can claim.

Here are facts everyone should know:

Iowa’s agricultural industry relies heavily on the success of ethanol.

Nearly all major players in the ethanol industry have signed on with one of the three proposed carbon-capture projects.

These projects will invest millions of dollars into family farms and rural communities.

Summit Carbon Solutions will capture and then sequester the carbon permanently underground.

Once operational, this will be one of the most state-of-the-art, technologically advanced pipelines to date.

Carbon capture technology has been around for decades and is not a new concept.

Lowering ethanol’s CI score allows ethanol to serve as a viable transportation fuel alternative to electric vehicles.

Summit Carbon Solution’s project empowers local ethanol plants to meet low-carbon fuel demands and sell their fuel in markets that will pay a premium. Each of Summit Carbon Solutions’ ethanol plant partner facilities will see an initial 30-point reduction in their CI score once the project is operational. This progression allows ethanol to keep pace with new market demand and create a competitive edge against other alternative energy sources.

Special interest groups will argue ethanol and other biofuels should cease to exist, ignoring all the industry does for our state. We should instead choose to invest in the core industries that stabilize Iowa’s economy. The ethanol industry supports over 44,000 jobs in our state and is responsible for purchasing every other row of corn in Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions’ initiative will ensure that ethanol can continue as an economic pillar for decades.