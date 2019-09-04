From time to time at the office I get calls, letters and emails that ask questions about the paper, compliment us or blast us on things they think we should do better.
I'm going to use this space from time to time to answer as many of them as I can as well as I can.
A couple of phone calls today actually made me chuckle a bit. Both callers wanted to complain that we had too much local sports.
Yep, you read that right: too. much. local. sports.
Last Wednesday, we launched our new, seasonal sports preview section. It was 12 pages chock full of information about the upcoming fall sports in our core market area.
On Friday, we unveiled our new prep Game Day full-page, which features athletes to watch, the game of the week, scheduled games for that weekend and area stats.
This week, we'll print our inaugural Athlete of the Week, selected by me, our sports reporter Shane Lantz and our Special Projects Editor Jerry Smith.
So, yeah, we're focusing on local sports, because that's what most of our readers want. But these callers wanted to know why we didn't have Iowa and Iowa State football in the Sunday, or even Tuesday's paper.
About a year ago, the Globe Gazette began printing its paper in Des Moines. As a result, our deadline moved to 7 p.m. That means the last story we can get in print has to be on its way to Des Moines by 6:30 p.m. Iowa played at night, so we missed being able to get the game story in our Sunday paper.
On Tuesday, we did run an Iowa State story but not one on the Hawkeyes because the gamer would have been old news. We opted instead to focus our inside pages on Major League Baseball. With the playoff picture heating up, it was a calculated decision that that would be of more interest right now. Not so much as the college football season progresses.
Of course, this is only in reference to what appeared in the print version of our paper. Both the Iowa State and Iowa game stories were up on our website shortly after they ended on Saturday.
Which leads me to Marilyn's letter. Marilyn wanted more coverage of the North Iowa fair – specifically, all the 4-H winners – and missed the real estate transfers, court listings and marriage licenses.
Finally, Marilyn chastised "you young people" for not understanding that not everyone can afford or wants a computer, and doesn't want to read the local news there. Marilyn was tired of being pushed toward a digital subscription she didn't want.
Marilyn has hit on a conundrum local editors have been dealing with since the first publisher placed his or her stories online for free (What the heck WAS that guy thinking, by the way???).
Balancing the needs of those who like to have a paper they can hold and read against those who find most of their information online is a daily struggle. In that struggle, some of the things that print folks enjoy have gone by the wayside in order to subsidize the things folks like to read online. And vice versa.
For example, few people are interested in reading the real estate transfers that Marilyn refers to on our website, so we eliminated them. Same with the print stock listings, which are more up to date and readily available online. We used that space to boost our local sports coverage instead since readers (except for my two callers today) were clamoring for that.
Conversely, though people online clicked and read every crime story we wrote, they took a lot of reporters' time and print readers complained that the paper had only bad news in it, so we cut back on the "crime of the day" stories and instead focused on public safety in general and more stories about people in our community who are doing interesting things.
It's a daily balancing act that has turned my hair prematurely gray – and also has made me excited to get up and go to work every day for the last 25-plus years. Who else gets to create a brand new product every single day?
But I can't do it without people like our two callers and Marilyn, who took time out of her busy day to provide feedback – hand writing me a letter, no less. As I've written here before, making the Globe Gazette the community's figurative gathering place for exchanging information will take everyone's contributions, including yours.
Hop on in, I promise the water is warm.
And last but not least, thanks to Marilyn for the compliment of calling me a young person. That made my day.
