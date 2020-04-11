Smith: Trying to shake that stressful COVID-19 apprehension

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I had another disagreement with our oldest son last week.

He wanted to go to a friend's bonfire. I wanted him to stay home.

That's become my new religion in the last month; my husband is high risk and the thought of him contracting this dreadful illness brings tears immediately to my eyes.

So I err on the side of dramatic overreaction. I wipe handles incessantly. I am the only one who shops if needed. I read and write and live and breathe COVID-19 for at least 10 hours every day these days and it scares me to death. I fear I'm not getting our community all the information -- and hope -- it needs.

I am tired of the weight and the waiting.

But my son is on furlough due to COVID-19 and he's been like a caged animal since the mayor told us all to avoid gathering and venture out only when necessary.

He's pacing back and forth, explaining all the ways he'll social distance, why he needs this outlet for his mental health, that there won't be more than four or five people there.

Please, Mom.