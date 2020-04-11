Smith: Trying to shake that stressful COVID-19 apprehension

I had another disagreement with our oldest son last week.
He wanted to go to a friend's bonfire. I wanted him to stay home.
That's become my new religion in the last month; my husband is high risk and the thought of him contracting this dreadful illness brings tears immediately to my eyes.
So I err on the side of dramatic overreaction. I wipe handles incessantly. I am the only one who shops if needed. I read and write and live and breathe COVID-19 for at least 10 hours every day these days and it scares me to death. I fear I'm not getting our community all the information -- and hope -- it needs.
I am tired of the weight and the waiting.
But my son is on furlough due to COVID-19 and he's been like a caged animal since the mayor told us all to avoid gathering and venture out only when necessary.
He's pacing back and forth, explaining all the ways he'll social distance, why he needs this outlet for his mental health, that there won't be more than four or five people there.
Please, Mom.
I look over at my husband who is watching our boy with a bemused look on his face, the one he almost always reserves exclusively for Alex. I can tell he wants to let him go because he understands. He's been working from home for weeks now, this man who is the most social animal I've ever met. He can find a friend anywhere, and this isolation is wearing him down.
I think about my younger son, who drove down last weekend from Mankato to learn how to get a stain out of his favorite sweatshirt and grab some home cooking.
Andy is our doubting Thomas, our pragmatist. Despite being the child of two journalists, he rarely believes what he reads in the news, instead choosing to consult a variety of sources for research and then draw his own conclusions.
He's decided that if he should happen to contract COVID-19, in the end he'll be stronger for it. Though he's not actively ignoring the recommendations of medical experts regarding social distancing, he's more than a little miffed that I won't give him a hug hello.
I worry that he perhaps hit his head too hard recently and has lost his mind.
I tell him so.
Just a year ago these two, who look almost like twins but whose personalities are so different, so interesting and so so amusing, were 1,700 miles away from Jerry and I. They would visit us in Delaware every three months or so, but when they left, it felt like a hole had opened up in my small universe.
Now I watch them play basketball in our driveway, my three favorite men in the world, and my cup begins to fill up again. My priorities re-align. The sun is shining, and it's telling me this too shall pass.
But it's still a hard no on the bonfire, as much as a hard no works on a 25-year-old.
