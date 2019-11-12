My mother had a saying that she always trotted out whenever I was prone to gossip when I was younger (which was often).
"If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all," she'd tell me, a not-so-subtle reminder that I shouldn't be gabbing about anyone else unless I am without flaw myself.
I'm reminded of this every week or so when I get an email from a "fan," who feels compelled to share how eagerly he awaits the demise of the Globe Gazette.
In those emails, I and others in the newsroom are given new and creative profanity-laced names, and we're told how absolutely worthless we are for XXXXXX(fill in the blank here with whatever story we neglected to put in the paper that week that the email writer wanted).
After I got the first email from this person several months ago, I opted to take the high road and respond with an email that went something like this:
"Hi Mr. XXXXXX(I'm not going to out this person, though I admit to be sorely tempted),
"Thanks so much for your feedback. I really appreciate when readers take time out of their busy day to drop me a line.
"The reason you didn't see XXXXXX is because XXXXXXX."
"Thanks again for your feedback."
No response.
Within two weeks, again on a Sunday, I received another nastygram, starting with the same exclamation that the writer couldn't wait until we "finally died off like you should've long ago," and then launching into another tirade about a story we should've run but didn't.
This time, my response was shorter and more terse:
"Mr. XXXXXX,
"I understand your frustration, but I was wondering if you could perhaps tone down the insults and engage in a civil conversation with me about what you'd like to see improve in the Globe Gazette.
"When you're ready to do that, I'd be happy to engage.
"Incidentally, what local daily newspaper do you plan on reading when we 'die off?'"
No response.
After that, more emails came, always on Sundays and always a downer. My husband suggested last time that I respond by asking him to stop in as a way of challenging this person to say these horrible things to my face instead of taking the easy way out and writing an email.
No response to that email, either.
Journalists are pretty thick-skinned individuals. We learn early on in our career that a big part of our job is getting information from people at some really inopportune times, say when they're trying to rip off taxpayers and hide that fact, for example.
Just recently, our sports reporter was out covering a football team who we've written about extensively this fall with zero negative feedback on our coverage. But when he approached the coach after the game, which the team lost, the coach told him to "never" approach him again and that he'd never speak to the Globe Gazette.
When the reporter asked for the reason, he got sworn at, so he came back to the office and wrote the exact same story he would've written had the coach talked to him -- without quotes, of course.
My point is, these "negative nabobs" don't really stop us from doing our job.
And they don't consider the consequences of their actions. The coach isn't hurting us, he's hurting his players by not talking about them to the largest media outlet in North Iowa.
And they are in the minority. For every Sunday email I've received from the nasty email man, I've heard from many, many more of you who say we're heading in the right direction.
One Newman attendee's loved one even baked me some pumpkin bread in a can (Had no idea that was a thing in Iowa -- need to explore further) even after reading me a bit of the riot act (presented with visuals) for the way we handled Newman's Homecoming in the print edition.
We even have a wall in the newsroom devoted to all the nice letters and emails we've been receiving.
This is all my way of saying that I recently began to go through the results of the survey I posted in this column and online and while I steeled myself for some fairly (and unfairly) critical feedback, that wasn't what I received. I'll have more details for you as I finish putting it all together and come up with some trends, but I'm really happy to report that most of those who responded approve of where the Gazette is headed.
That's the best news of all. Please keep those story tips and suggestions coming, I try to respond to all of them but sometimes it take a little time.
And to the nasty email man and others of his ilk: Don't hold your breath on us dying out any time soon, buddy. You have a very long wait.
