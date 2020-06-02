Smith: Protests present an opportunity

It's not reflected in my newsroom. And it should be.

The fact that most of the protesters are young isn't surprising, but it is heartening. That means the message won't be forgotten. And we need to hear it, over and over and over again until meaningful change takes place in our society. Mason City isn't ready yet; though there was no violence on either Sunday or Monday night, there were signs nonetheless that the protesters' message of justice and equality for people of color wasn't uniformly well received. We need the young to hold us accountable.

Finally, as I looked over the small crowd I realized how few faces I recognized.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley has said time and again his department's philosophy is about de-escalation and building bridges -- it's clear he's worked hard to make sure that's a priority to all who work for him. And his officers on Sunday were professional and sensitive in dealing with the protesters.

But what a message it would send if he came out to visit with them. Perhaps he did and we never saw it. If so, bravo Chief Brinkley. If not, there's always tomorrow.