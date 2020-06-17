Smith: My ink-stained thumb longs to be green

Every year around this time, I become the poster child for that age-old definition of insanity -- doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.
I'm talking about my annual desire to plant pretty green things in my yard in the hopes they'll grow. I can't make anything except my own waistline grow. But that never seems to stop me from spending ridiculous sums of money buying plants, seeds, fertilizers and the services of a local shaman to try and produce a palette of natural color in my yard.
This year, I made it a point to go for perennials and consulted the folks at Andersen's Market about the hardiest of plants that even someone like me, who kills every green thing she touches, can't kill.
I also went on a day when there was a sale. This prudence I promised to my husband after a particularly expensive flora fiasco last year.
I can't claim all the guilt for that mess however, I do have to own my part. We had just closed on our home in Forest Park and I was brimming with creative landscaping energy. I pictured hanging baskets off the fence next to the driveway, two beautiful blooming bushes of something on the front steps and a climbing green something along the fence next to the driveway.
He chose that particular time to remind me that I do not have a particularly spectacular record of success when it comes to growing things, and so would it be wise to spend a lot of money on stuff that's just going to die?
Then, he brought up the tomato episode of 2015, in which I was seized with the inspiration to make my own salsa, bought all the right plants to grow my own tomatoes and spices, and was ultimately blessed with a harvest of an overabundance of chives and one hard-as-rock tomato.
To this day, no one can explain to me how I managed to grow JUST ONE beautiful-looking but inedible tomato.
It was a low blow for him to bring that one up. So I responded the way I knew would bug him the most -- I went right out and spent $300 on two hanging baskets, a vine-like plant with beautiful yellow flowers and two potted arrangements for the front stoop, which I was assured would flourish if I just watered it occasionally and remembered to "dead head" it.
I immediately Googled "dead head." Not the pot-smoking kind, but the floral kind.
Almost immediately, problems arose. The potted arrangements wilted in the constant sunshine of a south-facing front stoop. I spent a lot of time dead-heading. Didn't help, so then I began watering them more frequently.
Nope. Not the answer.
The hanging baskets fared slightly better and the climbing vine did well until it outgrew the trellis it was on and began winding its way through nearby bushes.
Bottom line: They all died.
Back to this spring, I left Andersen's with lemon grass and lemon-scented geraniums to put in deck boxes so they keep mosquitoes away, and a hydrangea for a corner of my backyard that needed color. I bought several bags of potted soil that promised great results and got to work.
Total spent: $117
Who knew that you need to drill holes in the bottom of flower boxes for decks or they won't drain? I discovered this sad fact after a heavy overnight downpour killed the geraniums. I woke up to plants under 2 inches of standing water.
Somehow, the lemongrass survived this submerging and indeed are thriving. I don't care if they don't bloom, they're alive ... and spreading, therefore they are now my favorite plant.
And that leads me to the hydrangea. As you can see from the photo, it's touch and go. I am thrilled by the fact that it has a new bud in the midst of blooming but terrified of the holes and brown edges on the leaves. I have no idea what any of it means for the future health of this plant.
But a lot rides on its continued existence, including a fair amount of gloating to my husband. Stay tuned.
