Smith: My ink-stained thumb longs to be green

Every year around this time, I become the poster child for that age-old definition of insanity -- doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.

I'm talking about my annual desire to plant pretty green things in my yard in the hopes they'll grow. I can't make anything except my own waistline grow. But that never seems to stop me from spending ridiculous sums of money buying plants, seeds, fertilizers and the services of a local shaman to try and produce a palette of natural color in my yard.

This year, I made it a point to go for perennials and consulted the folks at Andersen's Market about the hardiest of plants that even someone like me, who kills every green thing she touches, can't kill.

I also went on a day when there was a sale. This prudence I promised to my husband after a particularly expensive flora fiasco last year.

I can't claim all the guilt for that mess however, I do have to own my part. We had just closed on our home in Forest Park and I was brimming with creative landscaping energy. I pictured hanging baskets off the fence next to the driveway, two beautiful blooming bushes of something on the front steps and a climbing green something along the fence next to the driveway.