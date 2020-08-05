Smith: Just the facts, ma'am ... or is it?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For nearly 30 years, I've built my career around one essential tenet of journalism.

Facts matter.

That lesson starts in journalism school. "If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out," our News Reporting 101 professors told us.

There are all kinds of rules that surround the use of facts in journalism.

"There are three kinds of facts which you have to deal with as a journalist," says one book on journalism. "There are facts which have been proved to be true; facts which are probably true though they have not been proved; and facts which could be true, although they appear to be lies."

From this, reporters can glean marching orders — always double check the facts proved to be true, cite the sources from which you were given a probable fact, and verify, verify, verify facts that could be true but seem to be a lie.

Pretty simple stuff, really. At least I have thought so for the last 20-something years. Facts are my North Star. They never waver, they're indisputable and they provide great cover for any journalist writing on a controversial topic.

"How do you know that?" is my favorite question as an editor. It forces a young reporter to check their work — and defend it.