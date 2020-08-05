Smith: Just the facts, ma'am ... or is it?

For nearly 30 years, I've built my career around one essential tenet of journalism.
Facts matter.
That lesson starts in journalism school. "If your mother tells you she loves you, check it out," our News Reporting 101 professors told us.
There are all kinds of rules that surround the use of facts in journalism.
"There are three kinds of facts which you have to deal with as a journalist," says one book on journalism. "There are facts which have been proved to be true; facts which are probably true though they have not been proved; and facts which could be true, although they appear to be lies."
From this, reporters can glean marching orders — always double check the facts proved to be true, cite the sources from which you were given a probable fact, and verify, verify, verify facts that could be true but seem to be a lie.
Pretty simple stuff, really. At least I have thought so for the last 20-something years. Facts are my North Star. They never waver, they're indisputable and they provide great cover for any journalist writing on a controversial topic.
"How do you know that?" is my favorite question as an editor. It forces a young reporter to check their work — and defend it.
But what do you do when there is no agreement on what is a fact? This seems to be a question cropping up more and more frequently for me.
Example: Some would consider it an indisputable "fact" that wearing a mask lessens the risk of passing on and/or contracting COVID-19. Yet, just last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds said, "some people 'would tell you just the opposite' of scientists who say face masks help slow the spread of the new coronavirus."
What do I do with that when it comes time to write about common "safety measures" in combating COVID-19? Recently, we've written that people should wear masks as a matter of course, but as one caller said to me the other day, "it's not a fact that it slows the spread of coronavirus. No one has proven that definitively."
Our president has lied tens of thousands of times while in office, according to most fact-checking analysts. Factcheck.org, run by the nonprofit Annenberg Public Policy Center, routinely notes statements President Trump has made that, by all the rules of respected journalism, have been proved to be inaccurate.
One of them, that the drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19, has been proven wrong by scientific sources respected by journalists over and over again.
Yet on July 9, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro touted an observational study done by the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan that showed the drug reduced COVID-19 mortality rates by 50%.
What is the Henry Ford Health System? Are they more or less credible than the scores of other studies that indicate the contrary? Who is the arbiter of what is a more "credible fact?"
Or how about presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway's references to "alternative facts?" How much credibility is a journalist supposed to give those?
On a personal level, this came home to roost last week when I ran a column written by local right-wing activist Todd Blodgett, and a letter by regular contributor Kyle Poush.
I received a number of calls and notes from people who thought both were filled with inaccurate statements.
One reader wanted to know why I wasn't culling out letters and guest columns that had "inaccurate statements" in them. She lamented the state of opinion journalism that such items were being allowed in a respected community newspaper.
But many of the statements made by both Blodgett and Poush were ones I'd seen offered as facts in other publications — notable ones, read by many:
- The coronavirus isn't as deadly as we're being told by the media;
- Black Lives Matter was started by Marxists;
- Hospitals are characterizing more deaths as due to the coronavirus to get more money;
- Black on Black crime is committed more often than White on Black crime;
- Democrats want to change the names and logos of rice, pancake mix, ice cream and pro sports teams;
- Shaun King, a Black Lives Matter supporter and co-founder of the Real Justice PAC, wants removed all statues of Jesus depicting Christ as white.
As a general rule, I spot check letters and columns for factual accuracy. But that's not an easy task these days. Each of those statements above, for example, were easily found to have been reported by other media outlets or could be traced back to a source that I considered to be credible.
But are they the truth?
I've given it a lot of thought lately. And in this day and age where what once was thought of as an indisputable fact is, in fact, routinely disputed, I fall back on the main role of a newspaper — to reflect as many of the voices of the community as possible.
In other words, we're letting you be the judge.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident," says the Declaration of Independence.
Count me among those who are no longer sure that's the case.
