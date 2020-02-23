Smith: I still haven't entirely outgrown high school

My inner high school student rejoiced on Thursday while I was out at NIACC covering an event.
I was at the Muse Norris Conference Center to cover NIACC's National Career and Technical Education Signing Day. More than 50 local students stepped up to a long table and signed a letter of intent to attend school at NIACC.
This is NIACC's second year of participating, along with more than 60 other schools nationwide. The event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers, was being streamed nationwide. NIACC's is viewable on its YouTube channel.
Prospective students were also able to interact with local employers at the event, including Stellar, as well as other NIACC corporate partners Snap-On, and Greenlee's Green Apple Labs.
Keynote speaker David Zrostlik, president of Stellar Industries of Garner, was speaking to the kid in me when he emphasized how important for the future and for the kid was the commitment to go to school to learn a skilled trade.
One quote in particular resonated and I almost cheered when he said it: "I feel we have an adequate number of athletes," Zrostlik told the prospective students. "But you're different. You'll be making a difference in the world for the rest of your lives."
I was a straight A student in high school, graduated high in my class, and received a scholarship to attend the University of Minnesota. Other than a mention in the honor roll list, I wasn't in the local paper. But I'll never forget about the way I felt reading the story in the paper about the kid a year younger than me who had been drafted to play professional hockey.
That kid didn't hold a candle to me or many of my friends, and yet there it was, a story in the paper, with pictures.
Not that I'm still bitter (!) or anything, but it's past time for schools to put academic (and arts) achievement on the same plane as athletics. It's bad enough that we pay professional athletes outrageous sums, and our teachers a pittance.
Personal bitterness aside, NIACC is a great place to host such a celebration. I had the pleasure of walking the campus recently with Steve Schulz, the school's president, and I was honestly flabbergasted at all that is offered at the school.
I saw a mannequin that hardly qualified for that term since it could develop a pregnancy, give birth and experience complications – with all the noise and fluids that accompany such an event.
You have free articles remaining.
I saw students gathered one-on-one with instructors in a study lab designed to replace remedial classes once required of students who weren't quite ready for post-secondary education.
I watched a robot pick up and hand me a pencil.
I saw students greeting Schulz as if he were one of them, and Schulz calling nearly every one of them by their first name. Think about that for a second.
I also saw equipment in numbers insufficient to teach a typical NIACC class – particularly in high tech manufacturing, an outdated lighting and sound system in the auditorium that hosts scores of public events, and a school with a mandate to help provide more skilled workers to the local workforce a bit hamstrung by its current limitations.
NIACC is one of only four community colleges in Iowa right now that doesn't have a general bond obligation. In fact, in its more than 100-year history, it never has.
But now, it's asking its 11-county service area for $15 million to answer the challenge of growing future North Iowa workers.
And we need to say yes.
Why? Because we cannot grow without a strong workforce for our existing businesses. We cannot recruit new businesses without strong educational opportunities for families with children. We cannot keep our workforce well trained without a school that can help. We cannot protect our family farms without a place for farmers to learn the latest ag trends.
For the roughly 85 cents a month it's going to cost me as a Mason City homeowner, I see this as an investment in the future of North Iowa as least as much as I do in NIACC.
It is the linchpin to any plan for this area's growth. If it falls behind, we all fall behind. And none of us can afford that.
Take some time to read up on NIACC's future plans. You can find stories on GlobeGazette.com and also on NIACC.edu.
I would encourage you to take moment out of your day on March 3 and support the future growth of North Iowa by voting "yes" to the referendum.