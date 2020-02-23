Smith: I still haven't entirely outgrown high school

My inner high school student rejoiced on Thursday while I was out at NIACC covering an event.

I was at the Muse Norris Conference Center to cover NIACC's National Career and Technical Education Signing Day. More than 50 local students stepped up to a long table and signed a letter of intent to attend school at NIACC.

This is NIACC's second year of participating, along with more than 60 other schools nationwide. The event, sponsored by the National Coalition of Certification Centers, was being streamed nationwide. NIACC's is viewable on its YouTube channel.

Prospective students were also able to interact with local employers at the event, including Stellar, as well as other NIACC corporate partners Snap-On, and Greenlee's Green Apple Labs.

Keynote speaker David Zrostlik, president of Stellar Industries of Garner, was speaking to the kid in me when he emphasized how important for the future and for the kid was the commitment to go to school to learn a skilled trade.

One quote in particular resonated and I almost cheered when he said it: "I feel we have an adequate number of athletes," Zrostlik told the prospective students. "But you're different. You'll be making a difference in the world for the rest of your lives."