Smith: Graduation is indeed a special time, but the future is waiting

In fact, I spent most of that memorable summer living only in the moment, partying with friends, laying on the beach, sleeping in late.

When President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama left office in 2016, in their final video message to the country, the First Lady said something that really stuck with me.

"We're going to finally get some sleep, spend some time with our family, and just be still for a little bit," she said.

Be still.

What an incredibly hard thing for anyone to do, much less a senior in high school. I know I struggle to find time to be still in my life and I'm an empty nester.

But though it's hard to see it as such, seniors, I ask you to consider the pandemic we're all experiencing as a gift of sorts.

An opportunity to be still.

I realize this is difficult. If you were in any extracurricular activities, the chance for one last season of competition or exhibition is likely gone. Graduation itself is a question mark. Prom? Grad parties? All of it is as giant a question mark as your future.

The latter is stressful enough, I know, without considering any of the former.