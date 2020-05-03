Smith: Graduation is indeed a special time, but the future is waiting

I still remember my graduation.
I didn't know the little button on the back of my gown was where I attached my honor cords, so the whole time I was sitting with the band and awaiting my turn on the stage, I also was fiddling with those stupid cords as they slid all over the place around my neck.
I believed a bunch of friends who pranked me by telling me they weren't going to wear anything but shorts and T-shirts under their gowns (yes, I am that gullible - still), so I did.
They didn't. And when I walked across the stage to get my diploma, several of the guys yelled, "nice legs!"
My father was not pleased.
I wanted to be anywhere but at my own graduation party, surrounded by people I hadn't seen in I don't know how long, trying to make small talk, all the while looking at my mom out of the corner of my eye for the signal when it would be appropriate for me to dash off with my friends to other grad parties and gatherings, some formal, most not.
I didn't understand – didn't appreciate, really – all the people who were there that summer to support me, who were eager to be helpful and counsel me on things to think about for future, pitfalls to avoid.
Questions to ponder. Unknowns to savor.
In fact, I spent most of that memorable summer living only in the moment, partying with friends, laying on the beach, sleeping in late.
When President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama left office in 2016, in their final video message to the country, the First Lady said something that really stuck with me.
"We're going to finally get some sleep, spend some time with our family, and just be still for a little bit," she said.
Be still.
What an incredibly hard thing for anyone to do, much less a senior in high school. I know I struggle to find time to be still in my life and I'm an empty nester.
But though it's hard to see it as such, seniors, I ask you to consider the pandemic we're all experiencing as a gift of sorts.
An opportunity to be still.
I realize this is difficult. If you were in any extracurricular activities, the chance for one last season of competition or exhibition is likely gone. Graduation itself is a question mark. Prom? Grad parties? All of it is as giant a question mark as your future.
The latter is stressful enough, I know, without considering any of the former.
But trust us, your community. We have your back. Just like with our Star Class event, though it may not be exactly what you wanted, we will find a way to celebrate you, honor you and do our best to prepare you for your exciting future.
And though it seems like it will last forever, even to me at 53 years old, these difficult, life-changing times will soon pass. You'll connect with friends. You'll have your celebrations.
But what you may never have again in your life – trust me on this – is this time to just be still.
What does that mean? To me, it means having the chance to absorb and memorialize all the things that make your life what it is. Good and bad.
Be still.
Consider your parents, your siblings, your mentors and their roles in your lives. Revisit the conversations that held meaning in your life.
Write letters by hand. Breathe deeply.
Sit in a quiet place and watch how life moves on around you. Consider your role and your responsibility in that sacred cycle.
Ask yourself, why not me?
The future is calling to you. It's eager for you to jump in and contribute. And we can't wait to see the amazing things we know you'll accomplish.
That's the best part of the crazy world we live in.
And consider this. I'm not really sure of the source, but I love the idea behind it:
"So long as mists envelop you, be still. Be still until the sunlight pours through and dispels the mists – as it surely will. Then act with courage."
Congratulations, Class of 2020.
