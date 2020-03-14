Smith: Be smart, don't let the crazy out over the coronavirus

Can someone please tell me -- why the run on toilet paper?

Since the announcement that COVID-19 - otherwise known as the coronavirus -- has hit Iowa, I've seen lots of empty paper product shelves in photos from friends and family.

And I have to wonder: Does a 14-day self-quarantine really require several cases of TP?

Make no mistake - this is not a case of media hysteria, people. The coronavirus is serious, it is here and it will spread. That's what viruses do.

The issue is how much can we as a nation work together to slow its spread. If you've done any reading on this illness then you know by now that slowing its march is absolutely essential to eventually containing it.

Why? Because an explosion of cases is much more difficult for our health care infrastructure to handle than a constant, but manageable flow.