Smith: A shameful attack on the Citadel of our Republic

It is incumbent upon all of us to stand up to those who would seek to undermine the principles that our Founders stood for and that define us as a beacon of liberty for the rest of the world. Washington put it this way in his First Inaugural Address, “…Since we ought to be no less persuaded that the propitious smiles of Heaven, can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right, which Heaven itself has ordained: And since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty, and the destiny of the Republican model of Government, are justly considered as deeply, perhaps as finally staked, on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.”