Smith: A shameful attack on the Citadel of our Republic

In the United States Capitol rotunda, which was attacked and defiled recently by a throng of lawless Trump supporters, there hangs a priceless portrait by John Trumbull.
It depicts the famous scene of George Washington resigning his commission on Dec 23rd, 1783 in the Maryland State House in Annapolis. The Second Continental Congress had granted him that commission as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army during the American Revolution.
The event that Trumbull portrayed was incredibly significant for cementing a precedent and tradition of civilian control over the military but also embedded within that was the more fundamental idea that for our republic to be sustained power had to be voluntarily surrendered back to the delegates of the Second Continental Congress and the people they represented as a duly constituted governing body.
Washington had the character, wisdom, and love of country to understand that, even though some in the darkest and chaotic days of the Revolution wanted him to assume the powers of a monarch. We should all be deeply grateful for Washington’s restraint and wisdom in how he gave up power at that seminal moment in our history.
It was no surprise then that Washington would be elected our first President in part because he could be trusted with the significant powers that Article II of the Constitution gave the Office of the Presidency.
The greatness of Washington was enshrined in our history because he voluntarily gave up power, not only after the War for Independence, but also after his second term as President. The greatness of America was built in part on this profound precedent in the lawful acquisition, use, and peaceful transfer of political power in a republic that has inspired countless individuals and nations around the world at that time and throughout history.
Unfortunately, this important history and principle that is symbolized in the painting by Trumbull is what makes the incitement by President Trump of an ignorant rebel mob to endanger and violate our elected representatives and the heroic law enforcement officers at the Capitol such a horrific incident that stands in the starkest contrast imaginable to the conduct of our first and greatest President.
In a brazen and vicious attempt to disrupt the lawful and ceremonial proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote President Trump and his sycophantic caucus in the House and Senate enabled a clownish mob to use intimidation and violence to attack them. It was a fraudulent and desperate attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power rather than graciously pass it on.
In our system of government, disputes about elections are handled by the courts and not by violent mobs. The substitution of mere allegation and paranoid conspiracy theories for evidence is the tactic of demagogues and feckless politicians and undermines the basic principles of how political power should be held in trust in our republic.
It is incumbent upon all of us to stand up to those who would seek to undermine the principles that our Founders stood for and that define us as a beacon of liberty for the rest of the world. Washington put it this way in his First Inaugural Address, “…Since we ought to be no less persuaded that the propitious smiles of Heaven, can never be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right, which Heaven itself has ordained: And since the preservation of the sacred fire of liberty, and the destiny of the Republican model of Government, are justly considered as deeply, perhaps as finally staked, on the experiment entrusted to the hands of the American people.”
Bennett Smith is an instructor in history and political science at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and serves on the Clear Lake City Council. The argument presented here is his own and not associated with any organization he is affiliated with.