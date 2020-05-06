Smith: A chat with someone who fell through the cracks

I'd never met Jolene Hughes before Monday, but there I was, driving her to MercyOne Women's Health Clinic to be screened for COVID-19.
Because, according to her and her mother, no one else in Mason City would.
Jolene's mother called us at wit's end because she could not find a ride for her daughter to get to the doctor.
Jolene was almost two weeks into self-isolating after being too sick to work at her job at the Dollar Store. She was taking the quarantine seriously; she didn't leave the house.
Normally, she takes Mason City Transit. However, her mother said, when she called for a ride to the clinic, she was refused because she was "sick." She called a friend who's a senior and they declined for fear of catching whatever Jolene has. Then, her mother said, she tried several different agencies with the same result. Panicked, Jolene tried the police and fire department and was also turned away, she said.
"It was really scary because I thought I wouldn't get tested at all," said Jolene, 42.
Cerro Gordo County's Joint Information Center is handling all COVID-19-related media inquiries so I asked spokesperson Emily Dunbar who someone like Jolene should've called for help.
"Our message is very clear as to stay home when you’re sick and to follow the self-isolation guidelines put forth by the Iowa Department of Public Health," Dunbar wrote in an email. "For someone whose essential needs are not being met during their quarantine/self-isolation, we would encourage them to call the COVID-19 Call Center to be connected with resources. Luckily we have a lot of services that can be delivered virtually (telehealth) or right to your door (groceries)."
For most of us, that would be enough. But Jolene works with Transition Iowa, which helps those with physical or mental health issues live independently. She holds down her own job, pays for her housing with some help from the federal government and makes most of her own health care decisions.
But she told me she isn't able to order groceries online. In fact, without the intervention of another local nonprofit – with which she has little connection but who helped her anyway – she would've run out of food days ago, she said. I very much doubt she would've been able to master a virtual doctor's appointment, either.
Jolene is one of those rare people who doesn't easily fit into a certain demographic when we consider who may need help during a crisis. And because of that, she's easy to overlook.
Like the working homeless or migrant workers or – but for the grace of privilege – someone like me.
As it turns out, Jolene was not tested for COVID-19. Her doctor wanted to give Jolene's prescribed antibiotics a chance to work so she was told to continue to self-isolate for another two weeks.
Jolene wondered what would happen if her food ran out again.
I wonder, too.
Jaci Smith is the editor of the Globe Gazette. Follow her on twitter at @IowaJaci.
