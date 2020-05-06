Smith: A chat with someone who fell through the cracks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I'd never met Jolene Hughes before Monday, but there I was, driving her to MercyOne Women's Health Clinic to be screened for COVID-19.

Because, according to her and her mother, no one else in Mason City would.

Jolene's mother called us at wit's end because she could not find a ride for her daughter to get to the doctor.

Jolene was almost two weeks into self-isolating after being too sick to work at her job at the Dollar Store. She was taking the quarantine seriously; she didn't leave the house.

Normally, she takes Mason City Transit. However, her mother said, when she called for a ride to the clinic, she was refused because she was "sick." She called a friend who's a senior and they declined for fear of catching whatever Jolene has. Then, her mother said, she tried several different agencies with the same result. Panicked, Jolene tried the police and fire department and was also turned away, she said.

"It was really scary because I thought I wouldn't get tested at all," said Jolene, 42.

Cerro Gordo County's Joint Information Center is handling all COVID-19-related media inquiries so I asked spokesperson Emily Dunbar who someone like Jolene should've called for help.