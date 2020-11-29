SMITH: 2020 deserves our gratitude

CURMUDGEONS: Oh, you crabby, unhappy people. Yes, you of the rather colorful language who threaten to drop the paper unless we get your favorite piece of news in, I am profoundly grateful for you, believe it or not. I don't particularly enjoy getting chewed out, but I'd rather have it than silence. Silence means you don't care and we're not relevant. Keep the emails and calls coming.

DONALD TRUMP: Love him or hate him, he's had all of us thinking about what it means to be an American and a democratic country more than any of us have since high school American Government class. That can't be a bad thing overall.

YOU: Besides the fact that I and many others have jobs because of you, I am also grateful that you became a member of the Globe Gazette community for your interest in local news. You are the first thing I think about when I start work and the last when I turn off my computer. I cannot overstate my gratitude to you for reading our print product, viewing our digital edition, engaging on our social media profiles. You make the GG what it is today and what it will be in the future.

And for those of you who haven't joined in the fun, what are you waiting for? Aside from my witticisms, there is much to read, think about and discuss when you become part of the Globe community. The newspaper is only one part. Support local journalists and subscribe today.

Jaci Smith is editor of the Globe Gazette.

