SMITH: 2020 deserves our gratitude

I laughed out loud when I read Michelle Sprout Murray's column this week (see page A8).
I had the exact same epiphany she did in a couple of weeks ago, when I stepped out my front door and found many of my neighbors' homes looking shiny and bright with Christmas cheer while mine was dark.
Our family tradition has always been to buy a tree the weekend after Thanksgiving and take it down the weekend after New Year's. And despite feeling a little bit of neighborly pressure to "go early" this year, I resisted. We got the tree on Saturday.
Still, I was grateful to Michelle for writing down exactly what I felt.
And that got me thinking, in this year of the "what horrible thing can happen next" bingo card, what else do I have for which to be grateful?
GLOBE NEWSROOM: Jared McNett, Lisa Grouette, Ashley Stewart, Chris Zoeller, Gunnar Davis, Shane Lantz and Melanie Mergen. This year has tested their skills in ways I am sure they never imagined. It certainly tested mine as their teammate. I have never sent more people into harm's way more often than I have them since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And not once did they bat an eye, ready to go anywhere and talk to anyone to get the stories that needed telling. They are also, to a person, five tools -- able to snap pictures, take videos, write great narratives and tout the Globe's importance to the community. It's been a privilege, colleagues.
SHANE LANTZ: He gets a little more gratitude from me than the rest this year because this poor soul, with his steadfast (read vocal) love of all things Washington state and ridiculous dad humor is honestly the butt of pretty much every newsroom joke I make. I can't help it. He's an easy target. And for the record, I'm not alone in thinking this. This is my one and only acknowledgment of the burden you bear. Thanks, Shane.
JERRY SMITH: He was my first (and best) editor. We've sat in the same newsrooms and swapped roles, awards, arguments about writing and editing, and insults thereupon for more than two decades, while still somehow managing to remain married. It's a wonder, really.
GLOBE COLUMNISTS: JW Sayles' professorial tone is the perfect balance to John Skipper's casual conversation. Alan Guebert's insightful look at agriculture policy reminds me that the foundation to Iowa's economic success is in the fields. Sharon Randall, Addie Rugland and Connie Glandon (as well as the aforementioned Michelle Sprout Murray) bring hearth and home wisdom to real life; and there are many other less frequent contributors who bring their particular voice to the mix, too, who make me grateful to be part of the diversity that is our North Iowa community conversation.
TIPSTERS: We've received so many great tips this year, we actually created a collection of stories from them. And we've now created a little "thank you" box to go with those stories to acknowledge the citizen journalism you're providing. We can't be everywhere, but together we can turn a bright light on whatever is most important to you.
CURMUDGEONS: Oh, you crabby, unhappy people. Yes, you of the rather colorful language who threaten to drop the paper unless we get your favorite piece of news in, I am profoundly grateful for you, believe it or not. I don't particularly enjoy getting chewed out, but I'd rather have it than silence. Silence means you don't care and we're not relevant. Keep the emails and calls coming.
DONALD TRUMP: Love him or hate him, he's had all of us thinking about what it means to be an American and a democratic country more than any of us have since high school American Government class. That can't be a bad thing overall.
YOU: Besides the fact that I and many others have jobs because of you, I am also grateful that you became a member of the Globe Gazette community for your interest in local news. You are the first thing I think about when I start work and the last when I turn off my computer. I cannot overstate my gratitude to you for reading our print product, viewing our digital edition, engaging on our social media profiles. You make the GG what it is today and what it will be in the future.
Jaci Smith is editor of the Globe Gazette.
