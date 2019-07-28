Silly me.
A government action earlier this month reminded me of a situation 10 years ago, when Cerro Gordo County Supervisors Chairman Chris Watts was making the first of his three tries as a supervisor candidate. He complained at that time about many aspects of county government that he pledged to try to improve if elected.
He was especially critical of how short the weekly meetings were and that there was no opportunity for the public to speak at them.
Watts, who was elected three years ago, actually surveyed county officials in all 98 other counties in 2009 to try to prove Cerro Gordo’s deficiencies. Among his findings:
- 62 counties had supervisor meetings that lasted an average of two hours or more; 34 of those averaged three hours or more; Cerro Gordo meetings lasted an average of 20 minutes.
- 67 of the counties had public forums as part of their supervisor meetings; Cerro Gordo did not, accounting at least in part for the shortness of their meetings.
Watts’ inferences way back then were that the shortness of the meetings and the lack of a public forum could lead citizens to believe that at least some county business was being done behind the scenes in violation of open meetings laws.
Fast forward 10 years to 2019. Watts is chairman of the board of supervisors this year. Through the end of June, 26 regular meetings have been held this year with an average meeting time of 22 minutes. Thirteen meetings – in other words, half of them – lasted 20 minutes or less, including one on Feb. 26 that lasted nine minutes and one on May 21 that lasted eight minutes, according to official board minutes on file.
Today, there is still no public forum at the Cerro Gordo County meetings.
It’s interesting that much of what Watts complained about 10 years ago still exists today, even with him as a board member. In fairness to him and his colleagues, Tim Latham and Casey Callanan, there are many reasons for the shortness of their meetings and there are no indications of illegal or unethical activities. Much of their business is routine – taking care of roads, bridges and drainage ditches and that sort of thing.
But there is no good reason for not having a public forum at their meetings. If the public was allowed to speak, the average meeting length might increase to 30 minutes instead of 20, but that shouldn’t put too much of a strain on three public officials who are earning more than $50,000 a year.
As politicians, they should know that perception is often misconstrued as reality – and the perception is that the public is intentionally silenced at their meetings.
This point came into sharp focus for me when, at their July 3 meeting, supervisors voted to discontinue the policy of paying insurance claims and premiums for retired employees who meet age and longevity requirements. Retirees who already are part of the program will be grandfathered in. But others, including some who are nearing retirement and who were counting on that benefit, won’t get it.
The decision was a difficult one to make. Rising insurance costs and baby boomers hitting retirement age were causing a real financial threat to the county. Supervisors felt they had to rectify the situation.
One of the employees who will be affected is Keith Cerwinske, a secondary roads foreman, who had been on vacation and learned about the proposed change from a co-worker. Cerwinske showed up at the July 3 meeting seeking to talk about the hardship the new policy would cause him and others. But he was denied the opportunity to speak because it was against the rules.
That’s just one example of how the public is not well served by not allowing a public forum at a public meeting. And it’s exactly what Chairman Chris Watts complained about a decade ago when he was a private citizen and not an office holder.
The solution to this seems simple, but that’s just my take.
Silly me.
