Show some empathy, President Trump: Letter

Like many Americans I have followed the present health pandemic COVID-19 (not Chinese) on a daily basis since coverage began over 60 days ago.

At the time our current administration heard about it they made a decision to put it at the bottom of priorities. The president was involved in a impeachment trial. Then there was the state of the union address. Then there was removal of his staff (Lieutenant Colonel Vidman.) Then President Trump used his executive power to pardon 7 individuals. His personal friend Roger Stone was in a trial and was convicted of 7 charges.

By mid- to late February the president held a press briefing concerning the new virus and said: "We have everything under control." He even said by springtime it will go away. He held campaign rallies and said it was a hoax!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Now jump ahead to March and he holds daily briefings with a team of experts and advisors. He maintains he inherited an obsolete mess from past administrations. I recall in 2018 he disbanded the White House pandemic office. The White House was warned in early January about this crisis and the severity of it.