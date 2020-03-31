Show some empathy, President Trump: Letter

Like many Americans I have followed the present health pandemic COVID-19 (not Chinese) on a daily basis since coverage began over 60 days ago.
At the time our current administration heard about it they made a decision to put it at the bottom of priorities. The president was involved in a impeachment trial. Then there was the state of the union address. Then there was removal of his staff (Lieutenant Colonel Vidman.) Then President Trump used his executive power to pardon 7 individuals. His personal friend Roger Stone was in a trial and was convicted of 7 charges.
By mid- to late February the president held a press briefing concerning the new virus and said: "We have everything under control." He even said by springtime it will go away. He held campaign rallies and said it was a hoax!
Now jump ahead to March and he holds daily briefings with a team of experts and advisors. He maintains he inherited an obsolete mess from past administrations. I recall in 2018 he disbanded the White House pandemic office. The White House was warned in early January about this crisis and the severity of it.
President Trump doesn't speak the truth. He hasn't provided adequate leadership for our country. Now he is on the verge of telling all to open their businesses and get to work ignoring all health experts. He is so worried about the stock market and the economy tanking. I can't wait to hear him say that it's the largest employment rate since the Great Depression. All of his ignorance might just do him in this coming November.
Remember his favorite saying: Make America Great Again. I say: Let's save lives; protect the front line caregivers with adequate supplies and show a little empathy towards all Americans.
Allen Nickerson, Clear Lake
