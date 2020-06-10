Sens. Grassley, Ernst should break with Trump: Letter

Protesters had a constitutional right to peacefully assemble. In an effort to look big and strong, Trump looked small and weak. I don't know what to tell my relative that lives in Vienna, Austria, and holds dual citizenship. She has, until this president was elected, been proud of our global leadership role in the world.

Unfortunately, we are looking more like a fascist government. Even our generals (Mattis et al.) and admirals are alarmed and embarrassed. I am disgusted with both of you, our senators. You two have seemingly sacrificed your self-respect in order to protect your jobs. This petty, petulant, hopelessly narcissistic liar/exaggerator makes no attempt at understanding or even bothering to try and unite us. I just hope and pray most Republican voters know what they must do in November to get control of their party, to heal and restore their principles.