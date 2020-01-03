Sen. Ernst fails to protect clean energy initiatives: Letter

The historic signing of the Paris Climate Agreement should unite Americans but instead under the failed leadership of the Trump administration the Paris Climate Agreement has become yet another wedge issue.

Senator Ernst’s inaction at the federal level to withdraw from the agreement goes against universal scientific findings that climate change is man-made. Senator Ernst is continuing to protect polluters at all costs and has disregarded every attempt to lower carbon emissions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Over 200 nations have signed the agreement and withdrawing from this agreement puts America at a disadvantage. Our state is currently home to a growing green energy economy and Senator Ernst’s failure to protect clean energy has everything to do with the fossil fuel campaigns contributions she has received.

Climate change is an international crisis and the Paris Agreement will use regulated traded goods on the basis of their embodied carbon. If Senator Ernst really cared about trade she would hold this administration accountable for backing out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Julie Granger, Woden

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0