Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

They say moving is one of the most stressful things a person can do. Combine that with a global pandemic, and in 2020 there was a perfect storm for my family.

Really, it began in 2017. I decided it would be a good idea to start a newspaper in a small town that already had a newspaper. That was in my place of birth, Corydon. I named it The Wayne County Independent. It became successful enough that Kyle Munson wrote a story about it for The Des Moines Register. It has been some time since I revisited that article.

“This newspaperman's heart burns with the mercurial fire of a novelist, not the blunt righteous indignation of an investigative journalist,” Munson wrote of me.

True, but I can be righteously indignant, sometimes to a fault – I don’t suffer fools, even when I’m being one. I try not to take myself too seriously. Why would I? Many of the problems in the world stem from people taking themselves too seriously. You can see that in Russia or in Washington, D.C., people who are never wrong.

The first rule of politics is this: You can’t trust anyone who wants power. The farther up the ladder of government, the more power available, the worse it gets. A system of checks and balances is useful but not perfect. Democracy is not perfect, mainly because of the humans who run it.

Lord Acton said power corrupts, and “Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority.” Following his logic, we always vote for bad men, and then put their names on our bumper stickers.

This is perhaps a longer than necessary response to Munson’s assertion.

“He's less interested in what he calls the ‘little squabbles’ of local government and officials, more a student of Aldous Huxley and Joseph Campbell,” Munson continued. “He already has written his own satirical novel, ‘The Lawyer Caste.’”

“The Lawyer Caste” is a story for another day. I also am not all in on Huxley, who wrote “Brave New World” and advocated for certain forms of drug use. You have to pick and choose from the quirks of famous people, because they tend to be human. Having heroes, political or otherwise, can be dangerous business.

Local government is great, I’ve been told. It is democracy and it is necessary. What turns me off is when local government thinks it is Kennedy versus Nixon.

The most telling quote of mine Munson recorded for posterity was probably, “I’m lucky that I can make a living writing.”

Simple enough.

Unfortunately, I was not able to see the iceberg coming for The Wayne County Independent three years later. I once wrote an article about the Great Influenza on its 100th birthday in 2018, with the exact words “it could happen again.” The world was still not fully prepared for another pandemic. COVID-19 showed me it is not always a good thing to be right.

COVID-19 was humbling. Munson quoted me saying this below. I should add that I’ve never described myself as tough – that’s something better left for other people to judge. I always felt it was a mistranslation between myself and Munson:

"I'm tougher than that," (I) said of the financial struggle of launching a newspaper in one of the least populous corners of rural Iowa. "I'm going to do it because I said I was going to do it, and because I love it."

The pandemic made this financial struggle so vivid it was blinding. I applied for a grant created expressly to help small businesses affected by the pandemic, but since my newspaper was operated by family, I technically did not have employees. Bureaucracy can be cruel.

The last printing of The Wayne County Independent was in March as the world closed down. Everything came to a halt. The writing was on the wall as far as the newspaper business was concerned. COVID-19 killed millions, and many a newspaper. Next door, in the county over, in a town of nearly 10,000, a newspaper that was almost 140 years old died that spring, so I was in good company.

The first month, I sold Transformers to make money. I still had the boxes of these toys from the 1980s. Of course there is some regret I did this. Think of Citizen Kane’s iconic sled. No matter how big a man gets, sometimes it all hinges on a sled from the innocence of childhood.

Eventually I had job offers and interviews from as far away as Oregon and coastal California. I cast a wide net.

I landed in Mitchell County. I went to college at UNI, so I knew the area. My wife and I drove through Osage’s Main Street at dusk when the night lamps were just beginning to glow, and we decided we could make this a home. For over a month, I stayed in motels in Mason City while we tried to close on our house. The move, as I mentioned, was one of the most difficult things I have done in my life.

As Munson quoted me as saying, I am lucky I can make a living writing. For the most part my children are happy here. That does not mean I can look back on 2020 without regret.

Munson was right. I’m a writer first and foremost. I have a bigger audience here, so for someone like me, it was worth the move.