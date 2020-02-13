Seeking support for Hancock County sheriff: Letter

With the upcoming retirement of Sheriff Scott Dodd at the end of the year, it is with great excitement that I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Sheriff of Hancock County in the upcoming November 2020 election. I would be proud to uphold the great tradition of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. I believe the citizens in Hancock County deserve the best and the board of supervisors, current department heads, and employees do a wonderful job.

I was born and raised in Hancock County. My father was a Hancock County Deputy Sheriff from 1976-1999, and the Hancock County Sheriff from 1999-2005. I enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in May of 1991. I served 6 years as a combat medic and cannon crewmember. I was honorably discharged from Iowa National Guard.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In May of 1997 I graduated from North Iowa Area Community College with a Criminal Justice degree. I also started my first law enforcement job in May of 1997 when I was hired by Worth County as a deputy sheriff. In July of 2000 I was hired by Winnebago County as a deputy sheriff. In July of 2005 I was hired by Hancock County as a deputy sheriff. This May will mark 23 years as a deputy sheriff.