Seeking support for Hancock County sheriff: Letter

With the upcoming retirement of Sheriff Scott Dodd at the end of the year, it is with great excitement that I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Sheriff of Hancock County in the upcoming November 2020 election. I would be proud to uphold the great tradition of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. I believe the citizens in Hancock County deserve the best and the board of supervisors, current department heads, and employees do a wonderful job.
I was born and raised in Hancock County. My father was a Hancock County Deputy Sheriff from 1976-1999, and the Hancock County Sheriff from 1999-2005. I enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in May of 1991. I served 6 years as a combat medic and cannon crewmember. I was honorably discharged from Iowa National Guard.
In May of 1997 I graduated from North Iowa Area Community College with a Criminal Justice degree. I also started my first law enforcement job in May of 1997 when I was hired by Worth County as a deputy sheriff. In July of 2000 I was hired by Winnebago County as a deputy sheriff. In July of 2005 I was hired by Hancock County as a deputy sheriff. This May will mark 23 years as a deputy sheriff.
In 2008 I was selected to join the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group (SOG) where I have served as an assistant team leader for the last 7 years. The SOG team serves a 9-county area in north central Iowa by serving high risk arrest/search warrants along with dignitary protection.
I have been a member of the American Legion for the last 18 years. I also have been volunteering my time with Families of the Fallen.
Thank you for your support in November.
Rob Gerdes, Garner