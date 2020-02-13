Seeking support for Hancock County sheriff: Letter
0 comments

Seeking support for Hancock County sheriff: Letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With the upcoming retirement of Sheriff Scott Dodd at the end of the year, it is with great excitement that I am announcing my candidacy for the position of Sheriff of Hancock County in the upcoming November 2020 election. I would be proud to uphold the great tradition of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. I believe the citizens in Hancock County deserve the best and the board of supervisors, current department heads, and employees do a wonderful job.

I was born and raised in Hancock County. My father was a Hancock County Deputy Sheriff from 1976-1999, and the Hancock County Sheriff from 1999-2005. I enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in May of 1991. I served 6 years as a combat medic and cannon crewmember. I was honorably discharged from Iowa National Guard.

Rob Gerdes

Rob Gerdes is running for Hancock County sheriff.

In May of 1997 I graduated from North Iowa Area Community College with a Criminal Justice degree. I also started my first law enforcement job in May of 1997 when I was hired by Worth County as a deputy sheriff. In July of 2000 I was hired by Winnebago County as a deputy sheriff. In July of 2005 I was hired by Hancock County as a deputy sheriff. This May will mark 23 years as a deputy sheriff.

In 2008 I was selected to join the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group (SOG) where I have served as an assistant team leader for the last 7 years. The SOG team serves a 9-county area in north central Iowa by serving high risk arrest/search warrants along with dignitary protection.

I have been a member of the American Legion for the last 18 years. I also have been volunteering my time with Families of the Fallen.

Thank you for your support in November.

Rob Gerdes, Garner

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Commentary: Trump's State of the Union attack on abortion rights was pathetic — even for him
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's State of the Union attack on abortion rights was pathetic — even for him

It was beyond the pale outrageous that President Trump, in his State of the Union address, would somehow link support for (admirable) advances in neonatal medicine to asking for a (probably) unconstitutional ban on late-term abortions. On a night when he claimed he supported health care for all, he exhorted - bullied - the lawmakers in the room to cut off and demonize those who would exercise ...

Guebert: Going green is about getting green
Opinion

Guebert: Going green is about getting green

After the White House announced its twin trade triumphs, passage of NAFTA 2.0 and phase one of a multi-phase deal with China, readers emailed to suggest I should write a column on—to quote two—the “absolutely amazing trade deals” “only President Trump” could have done.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News