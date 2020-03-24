Secretary Mike Naig: Iowa ag community supports our food, energy security

As Iowans continue to fight against the spread of COVID-19 with extraordinary public health measures, it’s important that “National Ag Week” is now. Our farmers and the entire Iowa food and ag community are continuing to step up, providing food and energy security when it matters most.

Food is a year-round essential, but this situation has called special attention to the critical role our farmers and food industry plays in ensuring access to quality, nutritious food, no matter the circumstances. It’s in moments like these that the adage “if you ate today, thank a farmer,” especially rings true.

The examples of Iowans pitching in and overcoming hardship to keep food accessible are remarkable. Dairy operations, such as Stensland Family Farms in Larchwood and AE Dairy in Des Moines, are making extra milk deliveries to grocers and shifting production to keep milk available. Cedar Ridge Distillery in Swisher has converted its grain-intensive operation into a make-shift hand sanitizer production facility and is giving away thousands of bottles for free. Farmers are upholding biosecurity best practices as they continue to feed and raise livestock.

