Schickel: Trump's behavior doesn't reflect traditional family values

After taking action to protect us by restricting flights with China on January 31, President Trump minimized COVID-19, saying it was similar to the flu. He failed to exert national leadership and withheld pertinent information. There are audio tapes from February in which President Trump tells a reporter that the virus is “deadly stuff” and spreads through the air. On March 19, the President tells the reporter his strategy of “playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic.” Subsequently, over 190,000 Americans (many with pre-existing conditions that were not otherwise life-threatening) have died from COVID-19. Over 6.4 million Americans have had confirmed cases.

For all of the above reasons, I am supporting Joe Biden, a man known for his steadiness and decency. As a U.S. Senator and Vice President, he worked with Republicans to get things done in the legislature, which is very much needed now. He has vast national and international experience from his eight years as Vice President. In addition, he has pledged to provide the national leadership necessary for our economy to stabilize and let people get back to work.