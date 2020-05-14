Schickel: Can we decentralize government using virtual legislating?

It would make it harder to have closed door meetings or arm twisting in off hours. It would also be more difficult for lobbyists to corral lawmakers.

Legislators could more easily focus on representing the people of their district.

A bill I introduced while serving in the Iowa House in 2008, House File 2087, called for a study of the feasibility of holding a Model Electronic Legislature in Iowa. That was 12 years ago, but with the pandemic, the idea is more timely than ever.

In a book written well before the current pandemic, pollster Scott Rasmussen said the idea should also be considered on a national level.

“It might also be a good idea to develop a system that lets members of Congress vote from their home districts as well as in the Capitol,” he wrote. “You can almost picture the events around the country as Representatives and Senators watch major debates on the big screen with the people they are supposed to represent. Then with the public watching and the party leaders unable to corner them, our elected politicians could cast their vote.”