Sayles: World War II sea stories of the USS 'Willie D'

Editor's Note: Our Sunday Opinion pages were already chock full of Memorial Day submissions so J.W.'s column didn't get in. But who says we have to have just one day to think about the sacrifices others made to ensure our freedom?
Having grown up during the 1960's, I did not fully understand nor appreciate the depth and breadth of the sacrifices of "The Greatest Generation" before, during and after the war.
As most Baby Boomers, I spent a couple of hours each weeknight watching and laughing at the comedy antics of the storylines of TV shows like, "Hogan's Heroes," "McHale's Navy," "Mister Roberts" and "SGT Bilko," depicting World War II as one big slapstick fun and games event.
This weekly ritual was a welcome respite from the toils of being a farm kid during that time. The stinging in your eyes was from laughing until you cried rather than from baling hay in sultry 90-degree Iowa summer.
On one particularly wet blanket afternoon, out of the blue, while taking a breather from haying under the great shade tree in the yard, the hired hand asked, "Have you ever heard of the USS 'Willie D?'"
I had not.
Much to my surprise, this "Silent Cal" of a middle-aged man began to regale me with WWII stories of his time assigned as a machinist's mate serving aboard the DD-579 USS William D. Porter from late 1943 to June 1945.
As the stories unfolded, I hung on every word.
"The Porter" was assigned its first sea duty in support of the "USS Iowa" battle group on a top-secret mission code-named Operation Argonaut.
You may know this mission by its commonly reported purpose, the Yalta Conference.
The "USS Iowa" and three destroyers, one being the "Willie D" were dispatched to swiftly, secretly and safely transport President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the meeting that would divide up post-war Europe.
From the start of her first mission to her sinking two years later enroute to support the invasion of Okinawa, "The Willie D" unquestionably and unanimously earned her unofficial moniker, "The Unluckiest Ship" ever commissioned in the US Navy.
- The orders for the trip to transport FDR were travel fast and run silent through enemy waters. On day two of the transport, an unsecured and armed depth charge rolled off the aft deck of the "Willie D" and detonated. The Iowa spent hours engaging evasive maneuvers believing she was under enemy attack.
- On November 14, 1943. the task force was east of Bermuda when President Roosevelt wanted to see an unscheduled test of the Iowa transport group's defensive capabilities. The crew of the Iowa launched weather balloons to simulate aircraft targets, and fired over 100 rounds with high proficiency. The "Willie D" not wanting to miss all the fun, began running unauthorized simulated torpedo drills on the biggest target present, the Iowa. On her first practice run, the torpedomen accidentally launched a live, armed torpedo from 6,000 yards. Pandemonium is an understated word for the finger pointing discombobulation taking place on the deck of the "Willie D" for the next few minutes. With the torpedo two-thirds of the way to the Iowa, the Porter's skipper again breaks silence to warn the Iowa of approaching danger. Barely escaping disaster, the torpedo detonated in the wake created by the fleeing Iowa.
- Fearing an assassination attempt, the entire crew of the William D Porter was arrested and escorted to Bermuda for courts-martial. FDR intervened, dropping all charges, but the Willie D was immediately reassigned to the Aleutian Islands, the American equivalent of Siberia. Every port she would ever enter, the greeting became "Don't Shoot, We Are Republicans!"
With the war in the Pacific winding down with plans for an invasion of Japan, DD-579 USS William D Porter along with my friend "Silent Cal" were sent to Okinawa.
On June 10, 1945, the last bad luck spell was cast on the Willie D and her crew. A Kamikaze, fully loaded with explosives, picked the Porter from the hundreds of ships in the American Armada, and was headed straight for her. A last second veer by the pilot put the flying bomb just under the keel line off the starboard side.
A split second jump for joy was squelched when the Kamikaze cargo exploded underneath the hull and blew a fatal hole in the plating. The final seconds of the USS William D Porter were actually her rare good fortune as not a single sailor lost their lives in the sinking.
In reliving that moment today, as "Silent Cal" got up and headed to the tractor, I realized as he gimped away that he had handed me a gift of that rare World War II first-hand account of collective heroism woven together with an unbelievable comedy of errors.
"Silent Cal" died in a single car crash on a loose gravel road while hitting the ditch at 80 mph in 1963.
That end seemed fitting for an everyday hero that made it out alive from being a machinists mate on the USS Willie D.
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
