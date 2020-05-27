Sayles: World War II sea stories of the USS 'Willie D'

With the war in the Pacific winding down with plans for an invasion of Japan, DD-579 USS William D Porter along with my friend "Silent Cal" were sent to Okinawa.

On June 10, 1945, the last bad luck spell was cast on the Willie D and her crew. A Kamikaze, fully loaded with explosives, picked the Porter from the hundreds of ships in the American Armada, and was headed straight for her. A last second veer by the pilot put the flying bomb just under the keel line off the starboard side.

A split second jump for joy was squelched when the Kamikaze cargo exploded underneath the hull and blew a fatal hole in the plating. The final seconds of the USS William D Porter were actually her rare good fortune as not a single sailor lost their lives in the sinking.

In reliving that moment today, as "Silent Cal" got up and headed to the tractor, I realized as he gimped away that he had handed me a gift of that rare World War II first-hand account of collective heroism woven together with an unbelievable comedy of errors.

"Silent Cal" died in a single car crash on a loose gravel road while hitting the ditch at 80 mph in 1963.

That end seemed fitting for an everyday hero that made it out alive from being a machinists mate on the USS Willie D.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.