Sayles: Whatever the reason, it's no reason to skip masking up

I was reading the Des Moines Register and the headline was clear, concise, bold and void of politics.
"DES MOINES GOES UNDER QUARANTINE TODAY"
The front page is dominated by informational writings and graphics; quotes from health, school, law enforcement and government officials, reinstating and expanding lock-down measures to quell and flatten a quickly developing third spike in the deadly pandemic.
The date of this newspaper is Oct. 10, 1918, and the pandemic is from the global spread of H1N1 influenza also incorrectly labeled the Spanish Flu.
If you read the news and professional accounts of that time, the similarities and commonalities with COVID-19 in 2020 are clear, parallel and indubitable.
More than a century ago, as the Flu Pandemic raged in the United States, wearing masks became a key battle ground against the virus. But just as today, the mask mandates ratcheted up already deep political division.
Then, as now, medical authorities urged and in many locales, mandated the wearing of masks to help flatten out the curve of the disease. Then, as now, a sizeable population resisted.
In 1918 and 1919, as bars, saloons, restaurants, theaters and schools were closed, masks became a scapegoat. Symbolizing government overreach, inspiring protests, petitions and defiant mass and maskless gatherings.
Sound familiar?
As I had not restocked necessities for a week or so, I made plans to head out with a greatly truncated list. Before doing so, I refreshed myself on the public, published and posted mask and hand sanitizing policies of some of my usual stops.
Between corporate office policies and government mandates every business on my shopping list displayed highly visible and highly noticeable signage requiring customers to wear masks and to social distance.
There can be no question that on the outside, retailers of all kinds are talking the talk regarding COVID safety measures. Yet, when I expected adherence with this requirement, and some level of compliance efforts by the staff, I found that the numbers of maskless customers have not improved in the past month.
Today, shopping in a big-box store on the west end of Mason City, where conspicuous mandatory mask signs shouted from the entrance doors, my non-compliance count skyrocketed.
Certainly not scientific methodology, nor statistically accurate, my observations while shopping those stores, none-the-less leads me to several conclusions and one warning.
For the record, early on. I spit in the eye of caution and blew off the mask recommendations. At that time, March-April, only old people needed masks.
Oddly, I am old people, but I put on my 101st Airborne cap and jumped from COVID Airlines with no parachute.
Then, I started to see the children, those who followed their mom or dad's mask-up example, and distressingly those who followed parents down the "No Mask, No Freedom" boulevard.
Why are we so inclined to disregard the most basic yet most important steps to quell this pandemic?
For some, the reasoning is just stupid politics. For others it is unbelievable laziness, and yet others, especially Millennials, live with a huge dose of "Optimism Bias" an unrealistic underestimation of the possibilities of their death. Others out there just don't care.
Well, I am one of your neighbors, and I think I'd just as soon be able to enjoy my kids and grandkids for as many years as I can.
If we cross paths in public and you are not masked, I will politely advise you that I take exception with that choice and hand you a mask.
If that happens a second time, I am going to assume that you want to harm my kids and grandkids.
I'm just saying, don't mess with grandpa.
Mark Twain once said, "Do the right thing. It will gratify some, astonish some more, and save the rest."
Show concern for the well-being of others. Give your neighbors the gift of masking up.
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
