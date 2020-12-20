Sayles: Whatever the reason, it's no reason to skip masking up

Oddly, I am old people, but I put on my 101st Airborne cap and jumped from COVID Airlines with no parachute.

Then, I started to see the children, those who followed their mom or dad's mask-up example, and distressingly those who followed parents down the "No Mask, No Freedom" boulevard.

Why are we so inclined to disregard the most basic yet most important steps to quell this pandemic?

For some, the reasoning is just stupid politics. For others it is unbelievable laziness, and yet others, especially Millennials, live with a huge dose of "Optimism Bias" an unrealistic underestimation of the possibilities of their death. Others out there just don't care.

Well, I am one of your neighbors, and I think I'd just as soon be able to enjoy my kids and grandkids for as many years as I can.

If we cross paths in public and you are not masked, I will politely advise you that I take exception with that choice and hand you a mask.

If that happens a second time, I am going to assume that you want to harm my kids and grandkids.

I'm just saying, don't mess with grandpa.

Mark Twain once said, "Do the right thing. It will gratify some, astonish some more, and save the rest."