Sayles: What value do you put on a COVID-19 life?

It is oftentimes said that human life is precious and priceless; a gift from God that no sublunary-generated metrics can ever fully measure or value.
But of course we all are painfully aware this is not true.
Everyday life is driven and measured by infinite cost-benefit, and risk assessment analyses, leading into countless decision trees, all funneling toward determining the outcomes that are our lives condensed down to raw numbers.
Never, though, has the effect of the metric measurements of extant human existence been more apparent and colossal, than our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Numbers drive the focus, the time and effort applied, the resources committed, the urgency of action, the money spent, and collective community synchronicity as humans weave their ways through the most simple to the most complex decisions and deliverances of our lives.
Numbers alone are soulless, ideologically mute, emotionless, and amoral chattels that deliver the roadmap of life or death often with an arrow to the human heart and not providing for any gift of the grand reward of great treasures of everlasting life.
Numbers exist only in the presence of human imagination; they have no physical existence, corporeal presence nor do they bleed.
Yet when metrics become the basis for impositions on our population and economy, as has been the case throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns, humanity is in a constant and long-term struggle determining best practices and appropriate courses of action to supplant the coronavirus devastation the United States is experiencing.
We have seen and heard many analogies comparing the coronavirus crises of today to the 1918 worldwide epidemic of Spanish Flu, World War II, Pearl Harbor, 9/11/2001, The Great Depression, and even the Civil War. Without a doubt, 2020 will be remembered as the crisis to end all crises.
The impact of these past two-months of political actions, reactions and irreversible mandates, is predicted as irremediable well beyond 50 years or more into the future.
What the Hell have we been doing??
The cost of COVID-19 policy decisions that have so far been implemented, and the dollar cost of the lock step, suck up sycophants of this President of the United States; have delivered more irreversible damage, both physically and monetarily, than any event in history.
So what is the value of a COVID-19 life? Yours? Mine? Ours? You are in for a shocker I guarantee you, as was I.
Incontrovertible metrics advanced by corporate and governmental actuaries, high-level mathematicians, mathematical epistemologists, futurists, and prognosticators at all levels, have henceforth delivered an end-game of enormous real, measurable costs applicable to the COVID-19 global shutdown.
Prior to COVID-19, a simple look-back to Federal Regulatory, Enforcement actuaries, damage assessment institutions, and other government and quasi-government groups lead us to how life value and adequate family loss compensation computations have been arrived at over time.
Making trade-offs between lives and freedoms Americans value is simply… a fact of life.
So when the Federal Environmental Protection Agency needed to compute the value of a life taken at Love Canal or any other environmental disaster, or;
The US Department of Transportation had to compute the value of a life lost by an increase of legal highway speeds from 55 to 75 mph, or;
When the Federal Department of Homeland Security was mandated to compute the value of a life of a first responder to the Twin Towers site on 9.11.2001;
an officially recorded, Congressionally accepted dollar value was determined and applied to an American life.
Applications of a median value for an American life prior to COVID-19, lands at $9 million.
As COVID-19 has overwhelmed and caused chaos in the ongoing daily American cost-benefit analyses beyond any fathomable procections, the metrics have settled into this indisputable territory:
National Costs of COVID-19 through May 8 from all sources:
• $7,500,000,000,000
(Seven Trillion, Five Hundred Billion Dollars)
American Lives Lost Attributed to COVID-19:
• 80,000
American Economic Cost Per COVID-19 Life Lost:
• $93,750,000
(Ninety three million, seven hundred fifty thousand dollars)
We have already lost economic power that cannot be reacquired by the end of our grandchildren's lives.
COVID-19 has driven the American economy into the number two position as China surpasses us for the first time.
Numbers cannot lie, and neither can science. Humans alone are responsible for creating malevolent and sinister purposes from the pureness of science and mathematics.
The US response to COVID-19 has delivered and imposed economic suicide through our own innumeracy.
Although it took only three-months to get to this point, it may well take 30 years to regain our footing.
I have acquired an extreme dislike to the term, "New Normal."
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.