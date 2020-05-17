Sayles: What value do you put on a COVID-19 life?

Yet when metrics become the basis for impositions on our population and economy, as has been the case throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns, humanity is in a constant and long-term struggle determining best practices and appropriate courses of action to supplant the coronavirus devastation the United States is experiencing.

We have seen and heard many analogies comparing the coronavirus crises of today to the 1918 worldwide epidemic of Spanish Flu, World War II, Pearl Harbor, 9/11/2001, The Great Depression, and even the Civil War. Without a doubt, 2020 will be remembered as the crisis to end all crises.

The impact of these past two-months of political actions, reactions and irreversible mandates, is predicted as irremediable well beyond 50 years or more into the future.

What the Hell have we been doing??

The cost of COVID-19 policy decisions that have so far been implemented, and the dollar cost of the lock step, suck up sycophants of this President of the United States; have delivered more irreversible damage, both physically and monetarily, than any event in history.

So what is the value of a COVID-19 life? Yours? Mine? Ours? You are in for a shocker I guarantee you, as was I.