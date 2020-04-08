Sayles: We've been here before

This summarizes what this nation goes through for 150 days, 21 weeks, every single year.

My point is this:

Through our COVID-19 pandemic responses, precautionary measures and individual behavioral modifications, Americans are rapidly being re-educated in "Best Practices" during times of viral outbreaks that have been recommended and may I say preached by the CDC, World Health Organization, and every reliable and notable healthcare providers in the US, for decades.

We have ignored the warnings of this coronavirus arrival early, every time concerns have been raised about what we "would," not just could face, since the SARS pandemic of 2002.

What a walk through the clover SARS turned out to be compared to COVID-19.

Honestly, since the 1918 influenza global pandemic, historic warnings of what we have to battle in 2020, are peppered throughout medical and media writings for the last 100 years.

Our ancestors are the ones saying "I told you so."

But there are also needed and necessary take-aways from our country's COVID-19 responses regarding actions some of which have been early and excessive, and most that have been tepid and late.