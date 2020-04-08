Sayles: We've been here before

150 Days. 21 Weeks. Every year. Year in and year out the United States punches through the illnesses, inconveniences and co-morbidity deaths as well as the costs in dollars of the annual seasonal flu virus outbreaks.
130 million seasonal influenza vaccinations are given (48.6 % of all Americans over 6-mo age) CDC flu vaccination target rate is 70%. 7.25 million of us who should get a flu shot don't. The actual overall effectiveness of the annual influenza vaccine, according to the CDC, in the US is only 30-40%. How do you feel about that?
45 million Americans contract annual seasonal influenza, in varying degrees of seriousness, each year. 16.5 million of us will go to our primary care providers, every single year, for seasonal influenza concerns, testing, and medications once symptoms appear.
800,000 of us are hospitalized every year from the annual influenza primarily from issues of co-morbidity of underlying causes such as immune system deficiencies, chronic lung disease or nearly any chronic physio-health condition along with old age.
60,000 Americans die each year from the above co-morbidity complications exacerbated by the annual seasonal influenza viruses.
The 2019-2020 flu season has been very comparable to the above numbers.
It will take the Center for Disease Control over 18 months to condense the data from their four separate mathematical models and statistical sampling used to generate a published report that will be as reliable to Americans as most weather forecasts.
This summarizes what this nation goes through for 150 days, 21 weeks, every single year.
My point is this:
Through our COVID-19 pandemic responses, precautionary measures and individual behavioral modifications, Americans are rapidly being re-educated in "Best Practices" during times of viral outbreaks that have been recommended and may I say preached by the CDC, World Health Organization, and every reliable and notable healthcare providers in the US, for decades.
We have ignored the warnings of this coronavirus arrival early, every time concerns have been raised about what we "would," not just could face, since the SARS pandemic of 2002.
What a walk through the clover SARS turned out to be compared to COVID-19.
Honestly, since the 1918 influenza global pandemic, historic warnings of what we have to battle in 2020, are peppered throughout medical and media writings for the last 100 years.
Our ancestors are the ones saying "I told you so."
But there are also needed and necessary take-aways from our country's COVID-19 responses regarding actions some of which have been early and excessive, and most that have been tepid and late.
"Better Safe Than Sorry" unrestrained measures do not gel, nor resonate when our livelihoods and the economic and financial futures of our children and grandchildren have been whisked away with no consideration that any recovery will be multi-generational far into the future.
But hot-spot isolation and sequestration steps, while managing the pandemic in the least affected states and regions, allowing a re-start of their economies, allows for a transitional recovery rather than an "All or Nothing" approach.
What my grandkids and yours have been robbed of since February 2020, will and has changed Grandpa and Grandma's outlook of the potential horizons of the next generation and makes us angry and troubled.
If we pursue a balance of common sense and practical critical thinking skills there must be a way to quell the hotspots. A balance between applied science and business decisions must be made in the interest of American generations spanning 10, 20, 50 years or more from now.
I am not suggesting, nor should you suggest, that the tsunami of regulatory directives are mostly ill advised. We don't get to pick and choose which ones we will follow. Let us have some certainty though, that the best alternatives are being chosen to pursue.
Consistent actions and commonly held viral outbreak best practices, those we have known for many years make sense must be followed.
Let's just stay involved. Stay informed. Keep our presence known.
And live up to our grandkids' expectations.
That is what grandparents do.
Best of J.W. Sayles
