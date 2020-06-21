Sayles: We pay a price for our practice of impunity

Impunity is and always has been an ugly word. Impunity, or actions without fear or expectation of accountability and consequences, explodes the beating heart of freedom wherever it crops up.
Once again, impunity has publicly raised its ugly head on a massive and ponderous scale in the United States.
Impunity is a constant specter; a subtle companion for all of us as we go through everyday life. We feel we are doing the right things, all the while knowing the line we walk is not straight, flat or true. In the end, self-justification and micro rather than macro rationalizations put us at odds with the "Golden Rule" or any other "Love Thy Neighbor" doctrine.
In the COVID-19 world, people do not wake up in the morning determined to go out and wantonly infect their family, friends and neighbors with coronavirus; but it happens. Out they go avoiding, with thoughtless impunity, those same precautionary measures we learned by Kindergarten to avoid germs and diseases.
People do not wake up in the morning determined to break a law, any law, while they go about their days, but it happens. Living from moment to moment; littering, speeding, texting while driving, jaywalking, mass congregating, or violating a near infinite number of laws, rules, regulations, directives, canons and proclamations, are disregarded; flouted with mass impunity. All applying to everyone else, just not them.
Law enforcement officers do not punch into their shifts intent on killing a perpetrator in the act, or a prisoner in their custody, but the unspeakable happened.
George Floyd was murdered by Eric Chauvin, on film, in front of witnesses, in the presence of three other police officers, on what up to that moment had been a pretty average big city COVID-19 day.
Chauvin applied deadly restraint with impunity for nine minutes that seemed like an hour, while bystanders and officers were calling him off. We cannot get inside his mind, but Chauvin, whose personnel jacket is filled with dozens of formal and informal excessive use of force complaints, chose, within those 9 minutes to kill George Floyd.
George Floyd's life as well as his rights were extinguished.
This homicidal incident in a broader context should have and could have been a catalyst for national dialogue and solutions.
The rallying cries of Americans demanding change by practicing true equality, eliminating discriminatory police arrests and deadly force practices, and inequity in justice system punishment and prison sentencing, received massive media coverage.
Instead of a juggernaut of meaningful and permanent reforms put forth, we find ourselves in the inconceivable and incomprehensible place where COVID-19 has been supplanted by the nationwide cacophonous violence, death, destruction, looting and mayhem encouraged and perpetuated by some of the same voices demanding "Justice and Peace."
Across our nation, Americans disgusted and frustrated by the custodial deaths of arrestees, regardless of race, and regardless of the label of death you apply, do not wake up that day determined to assemble into tumultuous riotous destructive violent mobs, looting, destroying and burning the businesses of innocent neighbors. But it is happening.
The City of Seattle lost an entire police precinct and precinct house to uncontrolled rioters and vandals.
On "Flag Day," the Stars and Stripes are flying upside down in Seattle Washington.
Across our nation, Americans disgusted and frustrated by ideologically and politically charged rioting, violence, property damages, deaths, and injuries, do not wake up any morning determined to hate their neighbors and the causes they stand for and are behind. But, it is happening.
I heard the words "Anarchy" and "Tyranny" at my usual morning coffee table. I would have shrugged that off except for the fact that the morning TV news flashed up a video of the Army National Guard and Reserves activated and on the move to "keep the peace."
18th century philosopher Jeremy Bentham once said, "Tyranny and Anarchy are never far apart."
Night after night rioting, violence, terror, and destruction being encouraged and justified throughout large cities of America, are not a constitutionally protected "Freedom of Expression" any way you look at it.
I did not think it possible to diminish the impact of the death of George Floyd, but it has happened.
The rioting, killing, burning and looting of cities across America, will always be connected to his name.
