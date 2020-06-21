Sayles: We pay a price for our practice of impunity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Impunity is and always has been an ugly word. Impunity, or actions without fear or expectation of accountability and consequences, explodes the beating heart of freedom wherever it crops up.

Once again, impunity has publicly raised its ugly head on a massive and ponderous scale in the United States.

Impunity is a constant specter; a subtle companion for all of us as we go through everyday life. We feel we are doing the right things, all the while knowing the line we walk is not straight, flat or true. In the end, self-justification and micro rather than macro rationalizations put us at odds with the "Golden Rule" or any other "Love Thy Neighbor" doctrine.

In the COVID-19 world, people do not wake up in the morning determined to go out and wantonly infect their family, friends and neighbors with coronavirus; but it happens. Out they go avoiding, with thoughtless impunity, those same precautionary measures we learned by Kindergarten to avoid germs and diseases.