Sayles: Wasting time by wasting words

Declaring founders and their roadmap to the future, the US Constitution, racist, by applying 21st century context to 18th century decisions by 18th century men trying to do the best they could to get America off the ground has no place in democracy or our republic.

What a foolish effort and destructive energy.

Vast majorities listen. In the 21st century, you cannot avoid listening. The verbiage assaults us 24/7.

The words and language are our own, but an even greater number of us are not hearing each other. Lacking context, or maybe better said; an oftentimes inability and even more a refusal to consider a walk in the shoes of people whose context is different from our own.

Parenting our kids to adulthood, we speak of personal responsibility, and rightly so, as if it is the 11th Commandment. Without this 11th Commandment, all we have left is living our lives with a non-stop victim mentality.

We live with a single syllable president, and his single syllable government, in a time when a few more syllables would not hurt. This bankruptcy of character and leadership opens the door for failures in times of crises, because the calamities of the 21st century need more than single syllable leadership for us to survive.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.