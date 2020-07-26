Sayles: Wasting time by wasting words
Sayles: Wasting time by wasting words

America has gotten proficient at parsing needed and meaningful dialogue into useless monosyllabic rants and empty slogans, and more often than not mono-tonal guttural nonsense.

It comes from all sides.

We Americans have been honing this craft much swifter recently and as a result of it, have bitten each other in the ass so many times that we no longer have the words compromise, consensus, compassion or civility in our vocabularies towards each other.

Americans of every color, creed and configuration, waste effort and words that could go to advancing promise, hope and the future, on truncated punch lines fired at people whom are different than they are.

We are in the middle of a rock fight using words, launched at each other without an accompanying context, or intent.

Surely, what everyone hears sounds like words we know in a language that we are supposed to understand. Yet, words become meaningless gibberish, because we really don't "HEAR" each other.

My memory of a favorite bit of movie dialogue that addresses people of different ideologies and formative experiences speaking in English, but still needing a translator;

In "White Men Can't Jump" (1992), Wesley Snipes, who is Black and Woody Harrelson, who is white, have one of the great comedic repartees ever on screen.

While both listening to the same song, Jimi Hendrix "Purple Haze," Snipes belittles Harrelson who claims to understand Black music:

“Look man, you can listen to Jimi but you can’t hear him. There’s a difference. Just because you’re listening to him doesn’t mean you’re hearing him.”

The raw content of the mechanical notes of Hendrix music could be listened to by a white man, but could only be HEARD through the context of being a Black man.

I have never been Black, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous American, or any other race, gender, creed, or preference.

That does not prevent me from hearing neighbors and working to understand their grievances.

What may prevent me from hearing is the faulty assertion that being white makes me selectively deaf to hearing the life music of bydwellers of different races, genders or predispositions.

So, here we are in the middle of multiple conundrums, throwing rocks at each other while the only country we have is sinking beneath the surface and drowning, leaving nothing left for any of us.

Given the vehement language currently used to justify America's degeneration, degradation and destruction, I hope that those whom call or associate themselves with ANTIFA (anti-Fascists), and BLM thinks it has been worth it to have subjugated America's founders to create useless attacks by anarchy and tyranny.

Declaring founders and their roadmap to the future, the US Constitution, racist, by applying 21st century context to 18th century decisions by 18th century men trying to do the best they could to get America off the ground has no place in democracy or our republic.

What a foolish effort and destructive energy.

Vast majorities listen. In the 21st century, you cannot avoid listening. The verbiage assaults us 24/7.

The words and language are our own, but an even greater number of us are not hearing each other. Lacking context, or maybe better said; an oftentimes inability and even more a refusal to consider a walk in the shoes of people whose context is different from our own.

Parenting our kids to adulthood, we speak of personal responsibility, and rightly so, as if it is the 11th Commandment. Without this 11th Commandment, all we have left is living our lives with a non-stop victim mentality.

We live with a single syllable president, and his single syllable government, in a time when a few more syllables would not hurt. This bankruptcy of character and leadership opens the door for failures in times of crises, because the calamities of the 21st century need more than single syllable leadership for us to survive.

