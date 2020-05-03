Sayles: Thoughts while 'Scooping the Loop'

Within the past couple of weeks, I have started seeing those of whom had been recently falling outside of my fixed field of vision.

Within our communities, I have espied and absorbed inspirational activities and the stouthearted actions of our neighbors while just cruising around.

• On the coldest day in April, at a funeral attended by no one, four old veterans, witnessed only by the undertaker and the dead, served and paid tribute to one of their own. Without warm overcoats or caps, so as to be in full matching uniforms, these four old veterans of some or other US conflict, delivered a precision rifle volley for the ages. Marching every step of a time honored routine, rushing nothing. My salute to them was everything to me.

• On "The Grade" in Ventura I witnessed moms, dads, uncles and aunts, grandparents and family friends taking kids fishing. Students locked out of school with no possibility of returning. Their family of adults teaching them how to fish, how to appreciate nature, how to value a productive and healthy watershed with a local history going back to Native Americans, may surpass the learning power of April to May curriculum for any given year.