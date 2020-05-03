Sayles: Thoughts while 'Scooping the Loop'

During the ancient history of the mid-20th century, especially the 1950's to the early 1970's, you and I and hundreds and hundreds of others spent countless hours traversing the greatest car cruising boulevard in America, right here in River City; Federal Avenue.
In its day, the loop ran north to south and back from Hasse's drive-in at 10th and North Federal to the A&W drive-in at 16th and South Federal.
The only social distancing problems in those days were enforced by the dad of your girlfriend when he caught you driving with his daughter sitting on your lap.
I am sure many of us, while over-enjoying and over-indulging, just "living the dream," committed high crimes and misdemeanors, for which the statute of limitations have gratefully expired.
Some of my own offenses have become legendary local folklore.
In 2020, here in Mason City, many, many things have changed and many more have remained the same.
Lost to time, the greatest cruising loop in America has been so truncated and obscured that three blocks of single lane nothingness is all that remains.
While in comparison, in North Iowa, the latter part of the above cited 20th century timeline, and the COVID-19 timeline of our recent everyday lives have merged and brought to our doors, economic devastation, entire industries closing forever, farm economies, small businesses, families, public education and a way of life crushed.
In a concerted effort to perk up and to get out more while playing by all of the new rules, I decided to envision what a new loop to scoop in Mason City would look like.
The price of gasoline is comparably less than in 1970 so my 10 mpg pickup truck today and my 4 mpg GTO of yesteryear are pretty close to par.
That is a grand realization as the new loop to scoop is nearly 50 miles rather than 6 miles.
The 2020 cruising route during COVID-19 takes us west to Clear Lake on the Old Highway; around the lake clock-wise; cruising through downtown C.L.; back east on Highway 122 to Eisenhower; north to 12th St NW; east to Illinois; south to East State; west to Washington Avenue; Washington and Federal avenues south to the Old Highway and where we started.
You get the idea.
Fresh air, time for thought and observation, and just seeing a lot of things moving again makes up a trifecta of everyday activities recently taken for granted.
The perspicacious part of this now daily cruise returns to mind my great respect and appreciation for the pluck and fortitude of invisible and un-noticed neighbors.
The admission of not noticing nor even seeing local people who are sharing a place, time and adventure with each of us, is not an easy thing to own, yet is clearly true.
Within the past couple of weeks, I have started seeing those of whom had been recently falling outside of my fixed field of vision.
Within our communities, I have espied and absorbed inspirational activities and the stouthearted actions of our neighbors while just cruising around.
• On the coldest day in April, at a funeral attended by no one, four old veterans, witnessed only by the undertaker and the dead, served and paid tribute to one of their own. Without warm overcoats or caps, so as to be in full matching uniforms, these four old veterans of some or other US conflict, delivered a precision rifle volley for the ages. Marching every step of a time honored routine, rushing nothing. My salute to them was everything to me.
• On "The Grade" in Ventura I witnessed moms, dads, uncles and aunts, grandparents and family friends taking kids fishing. Students locked out of school with no possibility of returning. Their family of adults teaching them how to fish, how to appreciate nature, how to value a productive and healthy watershed with a local history going back to Native Americans, may surpass the learning power of April to May curriculum for any given year.
• On the farms along my entire Cerro Gordo County trek, farmers, the original social distancers, are working the fields to continue to provide the world with affordable food. Although the implements of my youth are "Stone-Age" by comparison, I do not envy our agrarians for their necessary investment nor their annual casino-style gambles with Mother Nature and politicians.
• On a busy Mason City roadway, I rolled up on a serious motorcycle crash. Six of Mason City FD's finest, along with six of MCPD's finest, were all working in a frenzy, without personal protective gear, doing their chosen job, trying to get this biker to safety and a hospital to save his life. What an inspirational exhibition of precision.
I cannot help but finish this up with an ironic and prophetic quote from President John F. Kennedy that is more appropriate and relevant today, than when he delivered it in a speech in 1963;
"For, in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children's and grandchildren's futures. And we are all mortal."
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.