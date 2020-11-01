Sayles: 'The voice of the people is the voice of God'

In our democracy the irreconcilable must be the basis of civil discourse in our legislative branch, propelled by those people elected to serve not only those who voted them into office, but, maybe more importantly, those who voted against them, or didn't vote at all; at least that is my panacetic dream to fix our broken political system.

I know there are those amongst you that do not believe that any human act can be the voice of God, let alone casting a vote.

I can understand that position.

There have been far greater minds, masters of ratiocination, scribing and delivering compelling arguments from antithetical lecterns since before Guttenberg.

Syllogically, "God bestowed free will upon Humanity," free will is exercised words and actions, through "The Voice of the People," therefore God bestowed on humanity "The Voice of the People."

But there is always a catch.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I think that for the "Vox Populi" to be considered divine, we must eschew single cause politics in favor of a broader, compassionate use of our sacred one vote.