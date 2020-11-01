Sayles: 'The voice of the people is the voice of God'

Translated "The Voice of the People is the Voice of God," throughout the last 600 years this unattributed but often-claimed proclamation has been repeated frequently and debated infinitely in America, by clergy, politicians, scholars, and voters.
In a perfect Democracy, the voice of the people would be demonstrated by the "Vote." Citizens using reason and compassion at the ballot box, not just voting their own interests.
Reaching well-informed conclusions by wrapping their minds around their issues of concern, as well as those of their neighbors. Neighbors whose only commonality is that they too, live on American soil, yet compromise can be reached and plurality can be achieved.
However, there are hot-button issues that cannot be compromised. I have them, you have them, citizens of the world have them. Those disagreements on issues and positions of moral imperatives cannot be the basis for another Civil War nor can they be the sole justification for casting a vote.
We have been down that road, where single issue politics fractured our nation; where human suffering today can be traced to ineffective and untrue rhetoric passionately spoken in the wells of The United States Congress by legislators elected by us, since 1776. That is clearly not the "Voice of the People."
Lies held as truths have much the same effect as truth. On Election Day, this fact upsets many confident predictions.
In our democracy the irreconcilable must be the basis of civil discourse in our legislative branch, propelled by those people elected to serve not only those who voted them into office, but, maybe more importantly, those who voted against them, or didn't vote at all; at least that is my panacetic dream to fix our broken political system.
I know there are those amongst you that do not believe that any human act can be the voice of God, let alone casting a vote.
I can understand that position.
There have been far greater minds, masters of ratiocination, scribing and delivering compelling arguments from antithetical lecterns since before Guttenberg.
Syllogically, "God bestowed free will upon Humanity," free will is exercised words and actions, through "The Voice of the People," therefore God bestowed on humanity "The Voice of the People."
But there is always a catch.
Support Local Journalism
I think that for the "Vox Populi" to be considered divine, we must eschew single cause politics in favor of a broader, compassionate use of our sacred one vote.
In the blood-heat and rancor of this general election, majorities of people seem to be forgetting why we must still participate. We are fighting for our hard-won liberty and freedom; for our Constitution and the due processes of our laws; and for the right to differ in ideas, religion and politics without criminalization.
Positions on politics and religion are fluid labels the full spectrum of which lives inside each one of us.
To someone at any moment, I am a liberal, a conservative, a socialist, a communist, a Christian, an agnostic, an atheist, a heretic or a heathen. Within, I work hard at being true to myself in spite of the evolution of my beliefs.
I am just a lot older and significantly more tired.
Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1800, "I never considered a difference of opinion in politics, in religion, in philosophy, as a just cause for withdrawing civility or friendship."
I remembered that as I stood in line waiting to vote. At that place, in that time, everyone waiting their turn was just like me.
So is the "Voice of the People the Voice of God"?
I don't know.
If the idea of "Vox Populi Vox Dei" does not abide, then maybe try;
"Vox Populi Vox de Libertate" The "Voice of the People is the Voice of Freedom." Or,
"Vox Populi Vox de Democratiam" The "Voice of the People is the Voice of Democracy."
See you at the polls.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.