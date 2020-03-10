Sayles: The Russians don't want Biden, they want chaos

We also recently have seen Joseph Maguire, the director of national intelligence, whose title may well be the mother of all oxymorons, and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney get fired by the president.

Apparently, Maguire, without the president's approval or knowledge, briefed both Republican and Democrat lawmakers on new allegations regarding Russian interference in our 2020 election seeming to favor Democrat Bernie Sanders.

I guess Maguire thought he had an emergency on his hands. He did but he did not know that the president was the emergency.

Mulvaney was way past his Trump-determined shelf-life and begged to be put out to pasture as a State Department official in Northern Ireland.

Request granted.

As we have seen many similar scenarios play out before us, I am again guided by my ever-evolving and strengthening skepticism and the habanero-like cynicism of all things coming out of the circus sideshow of American party politics.

So how does all this connect with Russian hacking and election interference?

You do all realize that the Russians don't give a damn who gets elected President of the United States, right?