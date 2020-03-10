Sayles: The Russians don't want Biden, they want chaos

Vladimir's Revenge may sound like the physical symptoms one gets from a flu-like intestinal virus, although I use this label acerbically to describe Russian efforts, overt and covert, to impact, interfere and sway the metric results of America's 2020 presidential election.
But that is a just small part of this story.
Recent news reportings have proffered a tsunami of ideologic cross-pollinating breaking crap (news).
The Trump post impeachment re-election blitz is picking up steam … according to him.
The discombobulation of the Democrats since the Iowa Caucus went from everyone somehow claiming victory and front-runner status to everyone under the age of 75 dropping out of the race.
If you are courting the Millennial vote, and you are over 50, you are toast.
The Lazarus style biblical resurrection of Joe Biden days after being declared dead by every pundit in the country, is a feat rivaling Houdini.
Listening to Biden attempt to quote our Constitution and Declaration of Independence in recent speeches, failing to get past the third word of either without being a fumble bumble is a feat rivaling Forrest Gump.
In this past month, there have been more partisan attempts at one-upmanship than any undecided voter can tolerate. I feel like I am ready to fall on my saber.
We also recently have seen Joseph Maguire, the director of national intelligence, whose title may well be the mother of all oxymorons, and Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney get fired by the president.
Apparently, Maguire, without the president's approval or knowledge, briefed both Republican and Democrat lawmakers on new allegations regarding Russian interference in our 2020 election seeming to favor Democrat Bernie Sanders.
I guess Maguire thought he had an emergency on his hands. He did but he did not know that the president was the emergency.
Mulvaney was way past his Trump-determined shelf-life and begged to be put out to pasture as a State Department official in Northern Ireland.
Request granted.
You have free articles remaining.
As we have seen many similar scenarios play out before us, I am again guided by my ever-evolving and strengthening skepticism and the habanero-like cynicism of all things coming out of the circus sideshow of American party politics.
So how does all this connect with Russian hacking and election interference?
You do all realize that the Russians don't give a damn who gets elected President of the United States, right?
The answer to this question is the theorem of Occam's Razor, which is defined as identification of a clear principle or rule of thumb that allows us to eliminate unlikely explanations in favor of the simplest most straight forward possibility for the occurrence of an event or phenomenon as we have observed it.
The purpose of Kremlin interference and meddling in our elections has always been to find democracy’s loose threads, pull like hell and wait for it all to unravel.
Our soft under-belly is the freedom and rights afforded us in liberty that we take for granted. Chaos and in-fighting makes good old buddy Vlad, kick back in his throne and smile.
When we hear the tales of this massive Russian effort to steer the outcome of our elections, one can visualize a huge, megalithic and expensive monstrosity of the latest technologies bombarding us 24/7 through our own free-flowing Internet and microwave and orbital transmissions.
Satellites synching, huge arrays of receiving and transmission dishes, Russian operatives within our own borders and in positions inside our government itself.
That is exactly what the Russians want the American public to believe. That narrative keeps the people with the power, the American voters, off balance and believing in the harbinger of mayhem rather than committing to being an educated electorate.
At least Russia's hacking efforts to topple our Democracy is blowing through billions in resources much needed for their own people.
Not on your life.
I have a growing apprehension that this entire Russian dalliance in our free elections is being designed, delivered, propagated and maintained by two pimple-faced teenage Russian hackers living in their grandmothers' basements in Vladivostok.
We have come to hate each other and each other's views and beliefs so much that we are perpetuating the conspiracies that we ourselves have created, yet blamed on foreign powers. Russia doesn't have to do anything but just watch our self destruction and demise.
In a growing and much broader ongoing policy effort Russia's goal to cast democracies, wherever they exist, as feckless, ineffective, and corrupt appears to be getting global traction.
On top of that, it looks to me like we do not need Russia's play to screw up our elections on our own.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.