Sayles: 'The Right People, in the Right Places, at the Right Times'

In the hindsight of evaluating what has transpired in the last six weeks, the heroes will most likely come from the ranks of second or third tier behind the scenes coadjutors, seeking nothing but success at their jobs, knowing that is the best they can do for us all.

It has happened throughout history. It happens all the time. It will happen now.

You can be one of those individuals as the sum of our parts in times of trial is always greater than the whole.

Fate only needs the intervention of one committed person to start a wave of solutions.

As I see it, this is an outcome worth reflecting on. With the logjams of modern life, and its attendant countless responsibilities, there is a tendency for us to think that our actions mean little.

We are tempted to believe that we, in the big scheme of game-changing possibilities, do not matter.

We all do matter. How we chose to respond and react to the COVID-19 crises will have an impact on how soon we all get back to some normalcy in our lives.

It matters not your personal beliefs regarding whether the Coronavirus is really more bark than bite, or sufficiently more bite than bark.

