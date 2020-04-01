Sayles: 'The Right People, in the Right Places, at the Right Times'

"The right people, in the right places, at the right times."
This is a heavily overused and therefore readily identifiable idiom that has often been adjectively applied to describe people whom rise to the occasion during a time of earth-shaking events or crises.
Ordinary people, doing extraordinary things, during uncertain times.
Certain people are scattered throughout the American timeline, peppered in clusters delivering a little bit extra for their friends and neighbors, stepping up for a common good.
There are duplicative events in history where the right people in the right place, at a crucial moment makes determinative decisions quietly leads the way or maybe guiding progress to victory over whatever nemeses have stunned us in our tracks.
It is certainly not an unknown when accidents of fate, the changing circumstances of fortune, or the randomness of events all machinate to turn predictability into uncertainty.
Collective uncertainty is readily apparent today.
Yet people of vision, and character many times intercede in the middle of these galloping circumstances and by their actions will change some lives for the better, or in a macro sense, change the course of history.
It is not people in charge whom usually make the ultimate difference.
In the hindsight of evaluating what has transpired in the last six weeks, the heroes will most likely come from the ranks of second or third tier behind the scenes coadjutors, seeking nothing but success at their jobs, knowing that is the best they can do for us all.
It has happened throughout history. It happens all the time. It will happen now.
You can be one of those individuals as the sum of our parts in times of trial is always greater than the whole.
Fate only needs the intervention of one committed person to start a wave of solutions.
As I see it, this is an outcome worth reflecting on. With the logjams of modern life, and its attendant countless responsibilities, there is a tendency for us to think that our actions mean little.
We are tempted to believe that we, in the big scheme of game-changing possibilities, do not matter.
We all do matter. How we chose to respond and react to the COVID-19 crises will have an impact on how soon we all get back to some normalcy in our lives.
It matters not your personal beliefs regarding whether the Coronavirus is really more bark than bite, or sufficiently more bite than bark.
Regardless, our precautions and actions must all follow suit with best practices for any contagion that pops up.
We must all be on that same sheet of music.
So how do we effectively navigate and evaluate the flood of inconsistent, yet nonstop information that we must work our way through everyday?
I think everyday we need to slow down long enough to ask ourselves four questions to gauge our necessary actions and reactions during COVID-19 eradication efforts:
What Re The?:
• Known-Knowns
This is the information that we know is factual, correct and solid. This is a verified, reliable dataset, much like the information provided in the Globe-Gazette Sunday Editorial "By the Numbers-COVID-19 in North Iowa"
• Known-Unknowns
There will always be gaps in the information available to us. We know that there are important things that we, as of yet do not know and as of this minute are unknown.
One COVID-19 example would be the overall mortality rate. Until we can ascertain total Coronavirus cases we cannot know how many and in which demographics there will be fatalities.
• Unknown-Knowns
These are facts that are known which have not been shared and are therefore unknown to us. This is best described as a fact known by our government, or epidemiologists or anyone in a position to possess facts that have not been shared with the populous.
There will be facts that your government and researchers will not share. Usually when this occurs, government hides behind, "In the Interest of National Security."
• Unknown-Unknowns
We don't know, what we don't know. These are the unanticipated thunderclap revelations, or events that are in my mind the most chilling and ominous. Uknown-Unknowns are the co-occurrences that, like it or not, we must trust our government and authorities to seek out, identify and find before disaster strikes. Think about 9-11-2001.
Maybe during the next annual flu season we will have learned to practice precautions that often go unheeded and will make a great difference tomorrow.
God Bless You and God Bless America.
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
