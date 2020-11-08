Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson

Editor's Note: This is part one of a three-part series.
Come in from the cold, weary traveler. Doff your hat and hang your cloak on a hook. Pull up a chair next to the fire; pour a cup of strong coffee and warm your toes. There are stories to be told and you are among friends.
In the late 1800's in Cerro Gordo County, three men from vastly diverse backgrounds and equally varying prospects would find their lifelines meeting on an unlikely collision course.
One of their ghosts is said to still walk and wander the banks of the Winnebago River at night, swinging a lantern, cursing with an Irish brogue, back and forth between the horseshoe bend, the Dexter Bridge and what used to be Wheelerwood Ranch.
This unlikely trio has been delivered to the annals of campfire stories of the paranormal; treasure talebearings that were first recounted in the nooks and crannies of North Iowa frontier lore by our pioneer settlers.
Revealed in written history and generationally passed down, this long ago whispered, but buried tale of wealth gained and lost, of treachery and theft, and of personal tragedy and untimely loss; of deals with the Devil himself.
Dark secrets kept to themselves for a lifetime yet all three paying a high personal price for their shared sins.
A better example of the Biblical parable, "We Reap What We Sow" will not be found.
Thomas Nelson was a quintessential American Dreamer. He was born in 1848 in Ohio, the son of Irish immigrants and sibling to several brothers and sisters. To stop there would make Thomas Nelson a common story.
But he was a vagabond. A wanderlust soul seeking adventure and riches.
It is told that Thomas Nelson sat at the poker table with Wild Bill Hickok in Deadwood and was a frontier scout for George Armstrong Custer on his Black Hills expedition originating from Fort Abraham Lincoln in 1874-75.
He spoke fluent Pawnee, Paiute and Sioux. Nelson was recognized as an expert trader with most Native American tribes in the Dakota Territories.
Thomas Nelson was a cowboy; a traveling poker player, a prospector, a frontier scout and a ranch foreman. He was also a thief.
He struck gold in the Black Hills, but not in the way you might imagine.
Josiah Shelton Wheeler was a pillar of influence, faith and wealth in the Mason City area for over 40 years or so it appeared.
JS Wheeler was born in 1821 in New York. At the time of his death in Mason City in 1911 at age 90, he was a multi-millionaire, owning 4,700 acres of prime land in North Iowa supporting the largest stock farm in the state.
Yet he came to Mason City in 1871 at age 50 years, with his wife Nettie and their only child and daughter May, without two pennies to rub together.
He had farmed with his father and younger brother outside of Belvidere, Illinois, for over 20 years. When his father died in 1870, the entire farm-worth was bequeathed to his younger brother. The only inheritance JS got was a space in the family cemetery plot. He would never again see his mother or siblings.
Josiah Shelton Wheeler vowed to never be poor or beholding to anyone, ever.
Jonathan C "Chunk" Williams was born in Eyota, Minnesota, in the spring of 1860. Chunk became a minor celebrity in Clear Lake in later life from his reputation as a frontier scout, a sharpshooter, horseman, and a successful trader with Native American tribes in the Dakota Territories and west.
He was also fast friends with and a co-worker of Thomas Nelson on JS Wheeler's Wheelerwood Ranch in 1884.
These three pioneers became silent partners sharing only with each other, the black secret that they took to their graves.
