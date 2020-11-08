Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson

JS Wheeler was born in 1821 in New York. At the time of his death in Mason City in 1911 at age 90, he was a multi-millionaire, owning 4,700 acres of prime land in North Iowa supporting the largest stock farm in the state.

Yet he came to Mason City in 1871 at age 50 years, with his wife Nettie and their only child and daughter May, without two pennies to rub together.

He had farmed with his father and younger brother outside of Belvidere, Illinois, for over 20 years. When his father died in 1870, the entire farm-worth was bequeathed to his younger brother. The only inheritance JS got was a space in the family cemetery plot. He would never again see his mother or siblings.

Josiah Shelton Wheeler vowed to never be poor or beholding to anyone, ever.

Jonathan C "Chunk" Williams was born in Eyota, Minnesota, in the spring of 1860. Chunk became a minor celebrity in Clear Lake in later life from his reputation as a frontier scout, a sharpshooter, horseman, and a successful trader with Native American tribes in the Dakota Territories and west.

He was also fast friends with and a co-worker of Thomas Nelson on JS Wheeler's Wheelerwood Ranch in 1884.