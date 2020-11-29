 Skip to main content
Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, part four
GUEST COLUMN

Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, part four

Editor's Note: This is the fourth part of a series. Read previous parts at GlobeGazette.com.

With the setting sun as a backdrop, a determined Chunk Williams rode up in front of the Wheeler Mansion to find JS Wheeler sitting on the porch. After exchanging strained greetings, Chunk told Wheeler of his decision to move on. That he just wanted to stop by and shake the boss' hand.

As Wheeler approached Chunk Williams with his hand extended, Chunk leaned in and let JS know that he wanted to share a portentous revelation with him.

Over the course of the next several minutes Chunk Williams, out of earshot of anyone but JS Wheeler, advised and familiarized his boss of all that he knew of the treasure of Thomas Nelson.

Without saying a word, JS Wheeler once again extended his hand which was accepted, turned and went into the house while Chunk wheeled his horse and began his journey to Virginia, Minnesota, to start a life as a logger.

Thomas Nelson

This is a photo of Gen. George Custer's staff and their wives, including Thomas Nelson, circled.

Thomas Nelson was hung over when he awakened after sundown, his head on his bunkhouse table. He was anxious but had reached the conclusion that it was time to bury his treasure in some unlikely but secure place somewhere near Wheelerwood Ranch.

It was now nearing midnight, and Nelson was ready and geared up to do what he felt he had to do. He had prepared 2 pack horses along with saddling his steed, loaded his gold-filled saddle bags, shovels and a pick lashed securely down and set out to the south east of his Wheeler Ranch bunkhouse.

Thomas Nelson had thought that geographic landmarks would be his best bet to hide his treasure, also affording him the opportunity to easily retrieve it when he decided it would be safe to do so.

He was headed to what was commonly known as "The Horseshoe Bend" on the Winnebago River less than two miles from Wheelerwood Ranch.

To the east of a limestone crevasse within sight of Dexter Bridge, Thomas Nelson found a 50-foot wide prairie pothole of the sweetest and richest bottom-ground loam anywhere in this world and then began to dig.

With a lantern as his guide and shovel as his scepter, Thomas Nelson began a dig. To secure his treasure from outlaw ranch hands whom would surely kill him for it if they had a chance. Word of gold always seems to get out.

Wheelerwood Ranch

An 1895 Plat Map of Lincoln Township-Cerro Gordo County-Horseshoe Bend/Dexter Bridge/Wheelerwood Ranch.

At three-feet down, and his angst somewhat diminished, he planted his fortune of $81,000 in United States Constitutional Gold Coinage, satisfied that it was secured for now and that he would see it soon again.

Although Thomas Nelson lived until 1924, he would never lay his hands on his treasure again.

For decades he would search for his gold, covering and re-covering the ground between "The Horseshoe Bend" and Dexter Bridge, convinced that in his drunken state at the time it was hidden he had just forgotten exactly where it was buried.

It was not to be.

However, it was not due to faulty memory on the part of Thomas Nelson. It was because the gold was unearthed on that very same night it had been buried.

There were only two men who knew of the Nelson Treasure.

One was on his way to Northern Minnesota to start a new life. The other was living the gilded life beyond his means; not having dirt under his fingernails in over 15 years.

When Thomas Nelson was out of sight and on his way back to Wheelerwood Ranch, JS Wheeler, attired in filthy working man garb and leading a pack horse himself, dismounted at Nelson's prairie pothole and began to dig.

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.

NEXT WEEK

Coming next week: The deal with the Devil.

