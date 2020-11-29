Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, part four

Editor's Note: This is the fourth part of a series. Read previous parts at GlobeGazette.com.

With the setting sun as a backdrop, a determined Chunk Williams rode up in front of the Wheeler Mansion to find JS Wheeler sitting on the porch. After exchanging strained greetings, Chunk told Wheeler of his decision to move on. That he just wanted to stop by and shake the boss' hand.

As Wheeler approached Chunk Williams with his hand extended, Chunk leaned in and let JS know that he wanted to share a portentous revelation with him.

Over the course of the next several minutes Chunk Williams, out of earshot of anyone but JS Wheeler, advised and familiarized his boss of all that he knew of the treasure of Thomas Nelson.

Without saying a word, JS Wheeler once again extended his hand which was accepted, turned and went into the house while Chunk wheeled his horse and began his journey to Virginia, Minnesota, to start a life as a logger.

Thomas Nelson was hung over when he awakened after sundown, his head on his bunkhouse table. He was anxious but had reached the conclusion that it was time to bury his treasure in some unlikely but secure place somewhere near Wheelerwood Ranch.