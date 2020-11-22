Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, part 3

Editor's Note: This is the third part of a series. Read parts one and two, which ran on Nov. 8 and 15, at GlobeGazette.com.
The remainder of the trip back to Mason City was uneventful for Nelson and Williams. No attacks from natives or rustlers. No weather problems or stampedes. The trail hands were not ill-behaved nor overly unruly. Their payday was near.
Since their unlikely amalgamation in the middle of the Dakota Territories, Chunk Williams had not seen any reason to be suspicious or untrusting of his new partner. It looked like they would get rich together.
Unbeknownst to Williams, the two packhorses following Thomas Nelson for the last thousand miles were carrying not only his basic camp supplies and provisions, but also $81,000 of US Gold Double Eagles, weighing nearly 200 pounds.
Constitutional gold coinage of the United States Mints in San Francisco and Carson City; Nelson's accumulated fruits from cheating, for over a decade, the natives of the Dakota territories while living to tell about it and never getting caught.
However, he would never get to spend any of it.
By 1884, Josiah Shelton Wheeler had staked, claimed and bought his and his wife Nettie and daughter May's place at the head table in Gilded Age, upper crust Mason City society.
Although heavily mortgaged, he had attained some real wealth along the way from what essentially was selling rustled cattle and horse stock to waiting markets in Chicago.
He was now 63 years old; an age when most men were retired or dead.
In the late summer of 1884, JS Wheeler was finishing herds of 1,200 cattle and 500 horses and countless hogs on Wheelerwood Ranch and building a Victorian Queen Anne mansion in an enclave of the Mason City elite.
Support Local Journalism
Chunk Williams and Thomas Nelson became JS Wheeler's stock foremen. They were well paid and continued to keep the Wheeler secret close to their vests. They were provided separate bunkhouses on Wheelerwood Ranch in keeping with their status as bosses to a couple dozen fulltime ranch hands. Not bad for a couple of lowlife soldiers of fortune.
But Chunk Williams was becoming concerned.
Thomas Nelson was growing increasingly paranoid, drinking considerably more whiskey and functioning on a very short fuse. He had been in fistfights with ranch hands and had drawn his gun on more than one occasion. Nelson put a lock on his bunkhouse door and only when he was inside was the door unlocked.
One day in the fall of 1884 Williams decided to check on Nelson and when he opened Nelson's bunkhouse door he was jolted by what he saw.
There, at the dining table sat a drunken Thomas Nelson with a nearly empty whiskey bottle at one hand and stacks and stacks of coruscant gold coins at the other. Two large saddlebags made of thick cowhide were sitting on the dusty wood plank floor next to his feet.
Chunk saw the saddlebags were nearly full of US $20 gold Double Eagles.
In his inebriated state, Thomas Nelson was grateful for the opportunity to spill his story of stealing a fortune in gold from some of the great chiefs of the Dakota Tribes.
As he passed out at the table, Thomas wondered if Chunk might now just kill him.
Chunk Williams needed to make a decision. The relational balance between him and Nelson had been broken. Chunk, not the sharpest pencil in the box, but still able to read a room, began believing that Thomas Nelson would likely shoot him dead.
Chunk Williams' decision was made. He would leave Wheelerwood straightaway and surreptitiously head north to Minnesota. But not before sharing Thomas Nelson's furtive secret with Wheeler.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.