Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, part 3

The remainder of the trip back to Mason City was uneventful for Nelson and Williams. No attacks from natives or rustlers. No weather problems or stampedes. The trail hands were not ill-behaved nor overly unruly. Their payday was near.

Since their unlikely amalgamation in the middle of the Dakota Territories, Chunk Williams had not seen any reason to be suspicious or untrusting of his new partner. It looked like they would get rich together.

Unbeknownst to Williams, the two packhorses following Thomas Nelson for the last thousand miles were carrying not only his basic camp supplies and provisions, but also $81,000 of US Gold Double Eagles, weighing nearly 200 pounds.

Constitutional gold coinage of the United States Mints in San Francisco and Carson City; Nelson's accumulated fruits from cheating, for over a decade, the natives of the Dakota territories while living to tell about it and never getting caught.

However, he would never get to spend any of it.