Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, part 2

There are landmarks a many that have lost historical significance to us but which carry very deep roots back to the pioneers of North Iowa. We pass them and travel on them every day without knowing their stories.
You see there are landmarks right outside your door that were significant to Thomas Nelson, JS Wheeler and Chunk Williams. Each made their names by selling their immortal souls for the chance to acquire great wealth; a landmark of their own if you will.
All three did indeed get their hands on vast riches.
Not one of them would be able to hold onto it.
In one way or another, the gold they sought had been stolen from Native American tribes as the US Government pushed them farther and farther west and in doing so, broke more and more treaties.
Thomas Nelson started stealing gold from native tribes while in the Black Hills as a scout with Custer in 1874.
No tribal leader would accept paper money as remuneration for dollars promised in treaties. They demanded payment in gold US coins, mainly in the form of $20 gold double eagles.
Custer trusted Thomas Nelson to safely deliver the gold payments to the tribes, by the agreed upon mode and means. Although Custer is known to have praised Nelson for a job well done, Nelson was just getting started.
As Custer's scout he had great freedom to come and go as he desired. He was also able to recruit hands from the Indian scouts attached to the 7th Cavalry.
Using the stores of supplies and food held by the quartermaster, Nelson bartered food staples, uniforms, guns, ammunition and whiskey, and in exchange, the tribes readily and willingly traded back the gold double eagles.
The whiskey, broken out first, set the drunken tone for stealing back the gold he had just recently delivered. Custer would never know.
Thomas Nelson detached from Custer in 1875 but stayed in the Dakota Territory until 1884, swindling native tribes, playing high stakes poker, and becoming a wee bit attached to whiskey himself, while growing very rich.
JS Wheeler presented himself and his family to infant Mason City in 1871 under a false premise. Although honestly admitting to coming from Illinois, he claimed to originally come from New York, birthed from the loins of Blue-Blood Gilded-Age aristocracy.
Mason City's population upon Wheeler family arrival was about 1,200. The movers and shakers of our humble little village were thrilled to have such East Coast prominence in their presence. It was easy for Wheeler to borrow money from locals to fund his meager start.
And so he did, all the time knowing that his reckoning day would soon come.
From the moment of his arrival in Mason City, JS Wheeler was pressed to find ways to make money from his sparse borrowed resources in any way possible, legal, moral or not.
In 1878 the 18-year-old Chunk Williams, who had already established a reputation as a frontier scout, tracker, stockman, hunter and Indian trader, was hired by JS Wheeler to initiate an ongoing trade with the Dakota tribes for cattle and horse stock.
This inventory pipeline was utilized by Wheeler far into the 1880's.
While his neighbors were growing their stock operations the old fashioned way, by breeding and feeding, Wheeler's herds came from cattle and horses first stolen by native tribes and traded to Chunk Williams in exchange for a little gold, a few guns, ammunition and food staples and a lot of whiskey.
For Chunk Williams, taking advantage of the tribes became just another day of doing business.
For JS Wheeler his deal with the Devil was firmly entrenched.
In 1884, on one of his round trips to the Dakota Territories to secure stock on behalf of JS Wheeler, Chunk Williams crossed the path of Thomas Nelson on the prairies of the Great Plains.
They found they had much in common.
Both were stealing from the Indian tribes in much the same manner, yet when they, by a stroke of malignant genius, were able to compare notes, Thomas Nelson and Chunk Williams became friends and partners on the now combined stock drive back to Mason City.
This nefarious business arrangement, never spoken, but carried out in full view of their neighbors, became the untidy and multi-generational undoing of all three.
