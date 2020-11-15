Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, part 2

Editor's Note: This is part two of a three-part series. Read part one, which ran on Nov. 8, at GlobeGazette.com.

There are landmarks a many that have lost historical significance to us but which carry very deep roots back to the pioneers of North Iowa. We pass them and travel on them every day without knowing their stories.

You see there are landmarks right outside your door that were significant to Thomas Nelson, JS Wheeler and Chunk Williams. Each made their names by selling their immortal souls for the chance to acquire great wealth; a landmark of their own if you will.

All three did indeed get their hands on vast riches.

Not one of them would be able to hold onto it.

In one way or another, the gold they sought had been stolen from Native American tribes as the US Government pushed them farther and farther west and in doing so, broke more and more treaties.

Thomas Nelson started stealing gold from native tribes while in the Black Hills as a scout with Custer in 1874.

No tribal leader would accept paper money as remuneration for dollars promised in treaties. They demanded payment in gold US coins, mainly in the form of $20 gold double eagles.