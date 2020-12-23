Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, Epilogue

Editor's Note: This is the final part of a five-series. Read previous parts at GlobeGazette.com.
Eighty-one thousand dollars with a 2020 value of $2.2 million. It was like hitting the lottery.
It took less than 10 minutes for JS Wheeler to unearth Nelson's buried treasure, but the curse that came along with it would never be exorcised from the Wheeler family tree. Wheeler was anathematized by the confluence of ill-gotten gains and his pious faux-service to his neighbors.
Since his arrival with his wife Nettie and only child May in Mason City in 1871, JS Wheeler had looked for an opportunity to transform the façade of being part of "Old Money" from New York, into a reality of true wealth.
Wheeler was mortgaged up to his eyeballs and contrary to the gilded life projected, was always just one payment ahead of insolvency. He had barely made it through the Great Financial Panic of 1873-1885 by muscling his way onto the Board of Directors of City National Bank. His loans were preferentially renewed when other bank customers were forced into foreclosure.
By the time of the Global Depression of 1882-1885, economic output of the US economy was down 33 percent. As we still see today, the brunt of the crisis was borne by agricultural landowners.
As the legend of Thomas Nelson's buried golden treasure has been re-told and passed down for 135 plus years, JS Wheeler's secret has remained safe.
Predictably, the oral history and the written accounts still speak of a buried treasure not yet found. Thomas Nelson being so irascibly driven, that he spent years walking and re-walking the ground of the Horseshoe Bend and the Dexter Bridge, only to again come up empty-handed.
It is his ghost that is said to haunt the banks of the Winnebago River yet today, still believing that his gold would always be where he buried it.
Through all of the 20th century, and the 21st to present, the whispers of a buried treasure have been tantalizing to some and addictive to others. The Horseshoe Bend at Dexter's Bridge became a must-visit location from the time of horse and buggy. Weekend family picnics and solitary wanderers kept the folklore spark alive over the decades.
It has often been said and often misquoted; "When folklore is believed as fact, print the folklore."
The adagional words of wisdom that are the dictum of the beliefs in Karma in life balanced with the payback for ungodly deeds, sheds light on the woe and misery dealt to the families Wheeler, Williams and Nelson, unending.
We reap what we sow.
JC "Chunk" Williams was delivered the mildest circumstances. Williams did start a logging business in Virginia. Sometime around 1890, Chunk Williams' left leg was crushed by runaway log.
He came back to the Mason City-Clear Lake area in 1892 and spent the rest of his life here. For the price of a cup of coffee and a piece of homemade pie, Chunk regaled all within earshot of the tales of pioneers taming the prairie. He died of a heart attack in 1941, never again telling the tale of Thomas Nelson's buried treasure.
Thomas Nelson … well, Thomas Nelson lost his mind as well as his treasure.
Nelson never conceived that the treasure he buried on a full-moon night in 1884 had fallen into other hands. From 1884 to 1893, Thomas Nelson walked the banks of the Winnebago looking for that one landmark that would bring him to his gold. He took odd jobs to buy whiskey.
In 1894, Nelson gave up his search and followed the whispers of a gold strike to the Yukon.
Thomas Nelson lived a hand to mouth existence for the rest of his life and died in Alaska Territory in 1924 where he is buried.
Josiah Shelton Wheeler died in 1911 at the age of 90. Longevity and good health, especially in the time of our pioneers was a valued gift from God.
But under certain circumstances that longevity could also be a curse. Such is the case for JS Wheeler.
He lived in Mason City for his last 40 years, quietly propped up to an inveterate public persona by underhanded business dealings and outright theft. Cronyism is probably a better description of his local business partners.
In 1906 at the age of 85, Wheeler commandeered the presidency of City National Bank and used his own wealth to keep the bank afloat during "The Bank Panic of 1907."
By the time of his death, even the Thomas Nelson treasure was nearly gone. If there has ever been a carcass picked clean by vultures, it would be JS Wheeler.
Wheeler's progeny, his daughter May and his granddaughter Anzonetta, were married nine times between them. Of these nine men, three committed overt suicide, two others died of the effects of alcoholism.
And one murder.
May's last husband was charged and prosecuted for her murder by poison.
It took decades for the Wheeler Curse to finally dilute, although the estate was decimated long before.
By the time all of the dust-ups settled with the nursing home death of Anzonetta in Florida in 1952, Thomas Nelson's treasure was long gone.
The circle closed with the internment of JS Wheeler in 1911 and his wife Nettie Cotton Wheeler in 1915 in the only legitimate legacy he ever had, the Wheeler Family Cemetery plot in Belvidere, Illinois.
They came home with the same empty hands that had caused a generational family rift in 1871.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.