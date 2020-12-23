Sayles: The ghost of Thomas Nelson, Epilogue

Editor's Note: This is the final part of a five-series. Read previous parts at GlobeGazette.com.

Eighty-one thousand dollars with a 2020 value of $2.2 million. It was like hitting the lottery.

It took less than 10 minutes for JS Wheeler to unearth Nelson's buried treasure, but the curse that came along with it would never be exorcised from the Wheeler family tree. Wheeler was anathematized by the confluence of ill-gotten gains and his pious faux-service to his neighbors.

Since his arrival with his wife Nettie and only child May in Mason City in 1871, JS Wheeler had looked for an opportunity to transform the façade of being part of "Old Money" from New York, into a reality of true wealth.

Wheeler was mortgaged up to his eyeballs and contrary to the gilded life projected, was always just one payment ahead of insolvency. He had barely made it through the Great Financial Panic of 1873-1885 by muscling his way onto the Board of Directors of City National Bank. His loans were preferentially renewed when other bank customers were forced into foreclosure.

By the time of the Global Depression of 1882-1885, economic output of the US economy was down 33 percent. As we still see today, the brunt of the crisis was borne by agricultural landowners.