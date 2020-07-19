Sayles: The forgotten 'Music Man' of Mason City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Finding and telling lost stories of people, places and events that get buried to time and are mostly unknown today, can, in a small way, afford an opportunity to resurrect accomplishments and accolades and contributions that have power and will inspire us today.

But for having dropped through the cracks of time, these renderings would and should be in our history books. Not because the people were perfect, but because in spite of their humanity, they left us with greater gifts because they had been here.

Such is the story of John Morticai Jenney (1887-1948).

To pluck his leaf off his family tree alone, not introducing those whom came before and after, would be a desecration of an amazing American story and the loss of the meaningful allegory told through this family's lives.

Like many Iowa towns of some size, 1880-1920 Mason City has a verdant history of fraternal organizations and their wealth used for philanthropic pursuits.

The master of that universe during the 1900's in North Iowa was the Independent Order of Odd Fellows; IOOF.