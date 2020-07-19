Sayles: The forgotten 'Music Man' of Mason City

Finding and telling lost stories of people, places and events that get buried to time and are mostly unknown today, can, in a small way, afford an opportunity to resurrect accomplishments and accolades and contributions that have power and will inspire us today.
But for having dropped through the cracks of time, these renderings would and should be in our history books. Not because the people were perfect, but because in spite of their humanity, they left us with greater gifts because they had been here.
Such is the story of John Morticai Jenney (1887-1948).
To pluck his leaf off his family tree alone, not introducing those whom came before and after, would be a desecration of an amazing American story and the loss of the meaningful allegory told through this family's lives.
Like many Iowa towns of some size, 1880-1920 Mason City has a verdant history of fraternal organizations and their wealth used for philanthropic pursuits.
The master of that universe during the 1900's in North Iowa was the Independent Order of Odd Fellows; IOOF.
By 1909, the IOOF built a large campus south of town, for the IOOF Home and Orphanage Farm. By the 1910 census this facility housed elderly and young orphan tenants totaling nearly 300. A kid being chosen to be a member of the IOOF Orphans Band was a pinnacle accomplishment for any child in the IOOF's stead.
As today, 1900 Mason City was steeped in musical heritage.
J.M. Jenney became the first hired IOOF Orphan Band director and moved to Mason City from Waterloo, with his young and pregnant wife in 1909.
But John Morticai Jenney carried a secret to Mason City that had been untold to family outsiders, since February 4, 1768.
On that date, in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, John Morticai Jenney's third great grandfather, Captain Benjamin Jenney, carrying avouched roots directly to the Mayflower, openly, legally and with full historic documentation married Barshaba Bethsheba Bassett, a bi-racial (sic) black woman of color.
Benjamin Jenney, a whaling ship captain, perished at sea somewhere off Hispaniola as his ship sank on Christmas Day in the year 1781.
In Mason City, on May 12, 1910, the first son of J.M. Jenney, Truman Elliot (Jack) Jenney, was born. He would be the first of three sons, all with distinguished accomplishments in their own right, and all three having different mothers.
After the year 1911, John Morticai Jenney's paying job was no longer Director of The IOOF Orphans Band, but was as a regional salesman for the C.G. Conn Band Instrument company while living in Waterloo, Iowa.
His passion though, until his death from a heart attack while playing golf, in 1948 at age 61 was leading a top-tier jazz dance band, "The Grandioso Band" that toured across the Midwest.
The Jenney family has given the true American music of Jazz the gift of one of the greatest trombonists to ever play that genre: Jack Jenney.
Jack's eight-bar solo played and recorded in 1939 with the Artie Shaw Orchestra on the song "Stardust" goes down as the most influential jazz trombone solo of all time.
Jack Jenney played, recorded and toured with the all time great, big bands of swing and jazz in all of the greatest venues from "The Apollo" to the Orpheum:
• Glenn Miller
• Benny Goodman
• Count Basie
• Duke Ellington
• Gene Krupa
• Louis Armstrong
• Harry James
• Jimmy Dorsey
• Bunny Berigan
• Cab Calloway
• Isham Jones
• Red Norvo
He won the "Downbeat" Award for Best Trombone Solo in 1940.
Jack's youngest brother Bob. was a noted swing band trombonist in his own right and toured with some the best for many years.
In addition, J.M.'s third son Richard, died a hero's death as a pilot in World War II, shot down in 1945 and never recovered.
But with the many remarkable accomplishments over generations, the Jenney family, lived and died an equal number of tragedies many proving true the stereotypes of substance abuse and abandoned families attributed to touring musicians and bands.
Jack's brother Bob, died in 1966 at age 50 of a heart attack connected to his alcoholism. He was married 3 times and left 2 children.
Truman Elliot (Jack) Jenney, married 4 times all to famous Swing Band singers and composers, died at age 35 on December 16, 1945 in California from alcoholism complicated by appendicitis leaving one son.
Surely young Meredith Willson must have heard J.M. Jenney direct and lead the IOOF Orphans Home Band right here in River City in 1909 or 1910.
It also is ludicrous to imagine that our own "Music Man" would not have followed the music and career of Jack Jenney, trombonist extraordinaire, and Native Son of Mason City Iowa.
What influences came from those chance encounters between a future Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winner, and a band of orphans directed by a 20-year old bi-racial musician or his Swing Band trombonist son?
Maybe we should make room for the Jenney Family in Music Man Square. I think they have earned it.
Best of J.W. Sayles
Check out the latest columns from J.W. Sayles:
The middle class has the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in its hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
Okay, here it is. I am going to just lay it out there.
Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often mali…
There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
My oldest son set me down for an intervention today. His demonstration of tough love dispensed a dose of reality as regarding my elderly buyin…
This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be th…
In welcoming 2019 and beyond, we face a most profound question. Does an independent free press survive today? Are we witnesses to a stasis in …
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.