Sayles: Realistic resolutions for 2021

Well here we are. We have declared a wrap for the "Year of Our Lord," 2020. Although I doubt that even God Almighty stakes any claim to the year that was.
I must confess, I am both practically and impractically superstitious about many things, one of which is; "Do Not Challenge Karma to a Duel."
Unfortunately, from about Thanksgiving right up until New Year's Eve, I have been hearing and hearing repeatedly, a chorus from all corners; "Well, it can't get any worse” or “Well, it has to get better.”
Whenever and wherever I hear these words spoken, I do, consciously and subconsciously envisage the speaker will be struck down on the spot by some or other Old Testament, wrath of God lightning strike, plague or pestilence.
Immediately I get antsy to climb, tout suite, into a vehicle, any vehicle as to make sure I am inside something grounded.
If someone's new normal contains any iteration of "It can't get any worse," they can expect "Worse" to be sitting on their doorstep waiting to prove just how wrong they can be.
There is no magic nor logic in this, but if these words are spoken in my presence, by the time you look up, I will be long gone fully expecting you to be nothing but a memory and a very pungent plume of smoke and ash.
If you truly believe that things can't get any worse, you have no imagination for the horrific, nor any understanding of the history of humanity.
As Albert Einstein once wrote, "Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge has limits. Imagination is infinite."
If you find yourself exclaiming "It Can't Get Any Worse," just use your imagination.
In keeping with the theme, "The Moil That Is My Mind," 2021 is ripe for unique New Year's Resolutions. Sometimes the uniqueness is the surprise of who makes the resolution, not the resolution itself.
Centennials and Millennials (Ages 18-39) lead the resolution avalanche with a reported 72% of their 100 million US population latching on to at least one life changing self-promise for 2021.
65% of this nine-digit-sized cohort of newer adults concludes that in the New Year, they will be focusing on living in "Survival Mode."
Survival Mode simply is zero-sum living, or being able to cover base level costs of living; Food, Shelter, Health Care etc. (Abraham Maslow, "A Theory of Human Motivation" 1943.)
Lessons learned by our Great Depression era ancestors about base level survival, may very well be a partial roadmap for young adults navigating life in post COVID-19 America.
Good Luck with this kids. We are ALL counting on you.
After 2020, those of us whom have been around for 70 or 80 New Year's resolutions are setting the bar lower than a Limbo dancer.
Living 2021 along side COVID-(?) and being an abject failure in keeping resolutions is more than any of us oldsters are able to take, so here are a few ideas from my list for doable resolve in the New Year:
- Bathe
- Change shirts at least once a week
- Travel to the other side of the room
- Cut screen time from 13 to 12 hours per day
- Read more. Turn on closed captioning when streaming videos
- Eat a vegetable
- Never take toilet paper for granted
- Breathe outside air at least once a week
- Get two haircuts
- Cook one meal per month
- Procrastinate more … Well maybe tomorrow
- Do less laundry-Use more deodorant
- Change bank password to something other than "PASSWORD"
- Buy Powerball ticket at a luckier store
Our resolutions for 2021 are probably more important today than in recent years' past. Taking the time and trouble to make a resolution implies we believe there will be a New Year to improve. Out of this Nettle, we call COVID; We pluck this Flower We Call Hope. (apologies to the Bard)
Happy New Year and God Bless America.
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.