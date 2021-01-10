Sayles: Realistic resolutions for 2021

Well here we are. We have declared a wrap for the "Year of Our Lord," 2020. Although I doubt that even God Almighty stakes any claim to the year that was.

I must confess, I am both practically and impractically superstitious about many things, one of which is; "Do Not Challenge Karma to a Duel."

Unfortunately, from about Thanksgiving right up until New Year's Eve, I have been hearing and hearing repeatedly, a chorus from all corners; "Well, it can't get any worse” or “Well, it has to get better.”

Whenever and wherever I hear these words spoken, I do, consciously and subconsciously envisage the speaker will be struck down on the spot by some or other Old Testament, wrath of God lightning strike, plague or pestilence.

Immediately I get antsy to climb, tout suite, into a vehicle, any vehicle as to make sure I am inside something grounded.

If someone's new normal contains any iteration of "It can't get any worse," they can expect "Worse" to be sitting on their doorstep waiting to prove just how wrong they can be.

There is no magic nor logic in this, but if these words are spoken in my presence, by the time you look up, I will be long gone fully expecting you to be nothing but a memory and a very pungent plume of smoke and ash.