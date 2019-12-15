There are family myths and legends that survive beyond generations.
Most are hearsay at best; many are downright enormous fabrications that in original form were intended to separate our families from the humdrum melting pot realities of just making it to America.
You know the tales I am talking about.
Great-Uncle Max rode with Jesse James; Grandpa's third cousin twice removed survived Custer's Last Stand; Grandma's sister invented Nylon; Great-Grandma's fourth cousin Matilda was a burlesque stripper coming to America who survived the sinking of the Titanic and who claimed the identity of John Jacob Astor's niece and lived happily ever after.
If we really could have sold the world on any of those legends, we would have been rock stars in our own time.
Yet as everyday I progress at a faster pace towards the "Eternal Grass Nap," I realize that our true accumulated family stories are just as fun to hear as any that were grossly fabricated.
As I increasingly find myself in the position of custodian of elder dead relative's possessions, and their lifetime of accumulated papers, I understand that the hidden family treasures buried in the least-likely places are the fragile remnants validating who we are as a family, and whom we are proud to be.
I recently discovered this gift from my grandpa in the depths of shredding a couple of tons of my late uncle's treasure of paper hoardings.
My grandfather's family were prolific progenitors. At a time when you had maximum numbers of children just to offset the 50% that would not survive to adulthood, he had 17 surviving brothers and sisters.
That equates to the potential myriad family tales waiting to be told. Some of those are the predictable skeletons in the closet that should and will remain unclaimed secrets.
But those that are fun, funny and inspiring are many.
As with many large families of that time, younger male siblings and all female siblings were excluded from any inheritance and legacy to take their families forward. If you add a second marriage after a patriarchal widowing, then the complications became insurmountable.
So during the Christmas season of 1922 my great-grandfather, who was the seventh of eight children and thereby missing the cut for an inheritance, rounded up his family and claimed a farm in Worth County near the town of Meltonville (Carpenter).
That family migration was an orchestrated miracle.
According to the written remembrances of my grandfather, the multi-pronged pilgrimage was indeed a mastermind of logistics.
My great-grandfather made plans to not only move all of the kids and family in one fell swoop, he also leased a cattle car for livestock and bought passenger train tickets on the Rock Island for the least hardy of the tribe, all in the depths of a harsh Iowa winter.
As that did not sound impossible, nor super-human, I continued to read my Grandpa's words and what came next with the rest of the story stopped me in my tracks.
As with any farm family, everyone had their assigned chores and the family move was no different.
Yes, there were some of the family tucked in a warm railroad passenger car; Great-Grandma, her teenage daughter and all the youngest kids including the baby who was still nursing.
But one troop led by the eldest brother, and containing my Grandfather, with another brother and two sisters, traveled in the family 1919 Model-T automobile and with no side curtains snaked their way north on what is Hwy. 65. The road was unpaved without gravel and full of chuckholes. My Grandpa claims his brother the driver hit every single one from Marshalltown to Northwood.
That accounts for everyone except my Great-Grandfather and his eldest daughter. Believe it or not, they rode all the way in the cattle car with the livestock keeping water for the animals thawed with a kerosene blowtorch.
On Christmas Day of 1922, all three groups of my family's merry band of Gypsies converged at their new farm. Everyone was uncomfortable in some way but was no worse for wear. The reunion was cause of great thanks and joy as a new neighbor had cut and decorated a Christmas tree and left it on the porch. There concluded their "trip to the end of the world."
There are those that say our younger generations are not good custodians of family history and lore. I disagree. I believe that if us old folks retell these stories of family resilience and overcoming great obstacles, they will realize that in their life, surrender is not an option.
Share your family stories this holiday season, and Merry Christmas.
