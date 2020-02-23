Sayles: Procrastination, raised to the level of an art form

In the months since sharing that meme with you, the holiday season has come and gone. As joyous as those gatherings have been, no one and I do mean no one has passed on the opportunity to reinforce my need to downsize, and to let me know that putting it off further would lead to no good.

I was sternly reminded that Iowa winters are the perfect time to undertake such projects as, "Who in the hell wants to go out in this (crap) weather?"

So, I began to consider that first step.

And most certainly the first step is the most difficult. In the past month I have heated up my workshop more times than I have fingers. I have replaced light bulbs, reorganized (?) the columns of tubs and boxes in order of my definition of importance, made sure the radio is set to the right station, fired up the coffee pot and cleaned off my favorite shop chair.

All of this preparation led to me making myself way too comfortable.

I was able to enjoy my coffee while listening to, and laughing at, the sniky radio commentary for that day; all the while looking around my shop at the wonders of my "Museum of Accumulation."

