Sayles: Procrastination, raised to the level of an art form

My all-time favorite Republican, Abraham Lincoln, is quoted from an 1858 pre-presidential speech as saying to the southern states, "You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today."
Clearly, the act of putting necessary, proper and correct transubstantiation of the archaic and wrong to something harmonious and good requires action and not pause.
We all know, or should, Lincoln was speaking of eradicating slavery.
Woe be it that I would have the audacity to make any comparisons, yet, from the simplest individual chores to the most Earth shattering global crises this Lincolnian advice and instruction is equally valuable to life in 2020.
Unfortunately, I talk a good talk. I have molded my personal procrastination skills into an exquisite art form.
My workshop has been transformed into the Louvre of indiscriminate accumulation, topped off by my crown jewel masterpiece; a Rubbermaid® tub containing my 651 perfectly good screwdrivers.
Sometimes, if you’re a lucky wordsmith, something you write strikes a chord. I’m grateful to say that happened when I shared here with you the challenges Baby Boomers are facing finding homes for our possessions and heirlooms, or as our Millennial children describe; "Accumulations of Junk."
In the months since sharing that meme with you, the holiday season has come and gone. As joyous as those gatherings have been, no one and I do mean no one has passed on the opportunity to reinforce my need to downsize, and to let me know that putting it off further would lead to no good.
I was sternly reminded that Iowa winters are the perfect time to undertake such projects as, "Who in the hell wants to go out in this (crap) weather?"
So, I began to consider that first step.
And most certainly the first step is the most difficult. In the past month I have heated up my workshop more times than I have fingers. I have replaced light bulbs, reorganized (?) the columns of tubs and boxes in order of my definition of importance, made sure the radio is set to the right station, fired up the coffee pot and cleaned off my favorite shop chair.
All of this preparation led to me making myself way too comfortable.
I was able to enjoy my coffee while listening to, and laughing at, the sniky radio commentary for that day; all the while looking around my shop at the wonders of my "Museum of Accumulation."
By the time I grabbed a quick glance at my Schlitz Beer neon clock, I had frittered the day(s) away. The only logical thing to do was not start anything new.
So back in the house I go, convincing myself that tomorrow will be the day I break-through. (breakdown)
Tomorrow comes. Out I go to my shop with renewed enthusiasm and a momentary spring in my step. As I open the door, I am awash in a warm feeling that I interpret to be like that when one arrives in Heaven.
Fire up the wood stove; start the coffee; boost up the radio; sink into my shop chair; glance up at my Schlitz Beer neon clock; only to be smacked with a feeling of despair, as it is exactly the same time as yesterday, and I have mutated into Bill Murray in "Groundhog Day."
"Gott in Himmel!"
I start to envision that even my Depression Era German grandparents are laying a verbal smack-down on me from "The Promised Land," hollering, "THINK OF YOUR KIDS."
The shop was not quite as warm. The talking heads on the radio were not quite as funny, the coffee did not taste nearly as good and the light on my Schlitz Beer neon clock flickered a bit.
At that moment, reaching step two became a reality.
That step is to open the first tub or box and sort through my stuff.
You can probably predict what Rubbermaid® tub I started with.
Yup, you are right. I opened a tub marked "Screwdrivers" in Sharpie permanent marker.
Inside I was expecting to see 651 perfectly good screwdrivers, but as I counted them out while separating them, I found that the total really was 713.
I think my stuff is breeding.
