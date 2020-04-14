Sayles: Our collective sense of humor will see us through

All in all, given the constraints of empty shelves for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, anti-viral wipes, and a long list of family members favorite snacks it all proceeded fairly well.

What transpired was way more grumbling and cursing from my family from unfulfilled snacks than from the absence of toilet paper. I guess we may be going back to days on the farm with a two-holer and a Ward's catalog. Just, you know that two-holer does not accommodate social distancing.

For those of you who don't remember, this facility was set up for two people to literally be cheek-to-cheek.

Being able to laugh at these everyday occurrences, even when threatened by a global pandemic is quintessentially American.

The United States has been under some or other nation-ending cataclysmic event every single day since our first appearance in 1776.

Through it all, we have kept and relied on our American Sense of Humor to uplift us and propel out the other side of those countless rabbit holes.

This is a large part of how we persevere, and are able to fight through events that permanently crippled other nations throughout history.