Sayles: Our collective sense of humor will see us through

Are we losing our sense of humor? We have been through tough times before. I think that a requirement of continuing American sustainability is our ongoing capacity to laugh within ourselves and with each other, especially in times of overwhelming imminence.
I have given some thought the past couple of days reassessing the gravity of the events of this month. The results were smiles and chuckles where before a furrowed brow and silence dominated the mood.
Unrehearsed and unprecedented laughable moments of interacting with my family at this time of crises, finding that comical interactions were always there, just below the surface.
I had just temporarily forgotten how to recognize them.
My family voted for me to be the Designated Shopper for all of us. I did not get a vote and was only told the result after the fact. I was advised it was a unanimous vote with no abstentions.
I am hearing a resounding and choreographed voice vote with too much fortitude and no sound of regret.
If I would have been afforded a vote, I would have voted to sacrifice my brother.
So began, like so many of you, my task of Designated Shopper. DS for short, but at that moment, I was feeling like other DS words were more appropriate to my situation.
All in all, given the constraints of empty shelves for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, anti-viral wipes, and a long list of family members favorite snacks it all proceeded fairly well.
What transpired was way more grumbling and cursing from my family from unfulfilled snacks than from the absence of toilet paper. I guess we may be going back to days on the farm with a two-holer and a Ward's catalog. Just, you know that two-holer does not accommodate social distancing.
For those of you who don't remember, this facility was set up for two people to literally be cheek-to-cheek.
Being able to laugh at these everyday occurrences, even when threatened by a global pandemic is quintessentially American.
The United States has been under some or other nation-ending cataclysmic event every single day since our first appearance in 1776.
Through it all, we have kept and relied on our American Sense of Humor to uplift us and propel out the other side of those countless rabbit holes.
This is a large part of how we persevere, and are able to fight through events that permanently crippled other nations throughout history.
There is an underlying element of The American Proposition that not only allows, but codifies our right to speak out and laugh at ourselves and our leaders and politicians not just in times of peril, but at any time.
That blessed American element is: FREEDOM
No where else on the planet are citizens allowed that freedom without any threat to their own safety from their own governments.
Mark Twain once said, "Against the assault of laughter, nothing can be victorious."
Laughter and humor are two of humankind's greatest blessings. It quells the weary soul. It trumpets triumph over our constant trials. It is a badge of American Resilience. And it makes us who we are.
During this the week of weeks of our greatest trial in decades, find ways to laugh, smile and share those same gifts with others. We will persevere.
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
