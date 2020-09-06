Sayles: Much head-slapping with 60 days to the election

Sixty days until the 2020 election and I find myself hitting the wall every day. I am bound to have a nosebleed and within two months that will be a new COVID-19 symptom. I may be carted away to the old-folks home, but I will be kicking and screaming the whole way.
Just something more to ponder.
Today was a monumental leap forward in the art of running headlong into immovable walls. Not just for me. Check your forehead and see if you feel a goose egg.
We watched the president circle the warzone of Kenosha, Wisconsin, in Air Force One, hit the tarmac with one visibly disgruntled Attorney General William Barr in tow, and tour the neighborhoods burned and flattened by riots, vandalism and anarchy.
What a law and order photo-op.
When finally allowing press questions, the president was asked about ANTIFA-BLM "rioters" and in his usual exquisitely descriptive use of adjectives said, "They are bad people, Very bad people."
And then added that the rioters were thugs brought to Kenosha from "far away" places, and paid by billionaire left-wing extremists.
When asked about the pro-Trump "demonstrators" with equal eloquence, he proclaimed, "They are good people, very good people. They are from here. They vote here."
When asked about the Kenosha Police Department, he completed the "Trump Trifecta" by inspiring us with, "They did a good job. We have a million dollars for them so they can do what they gotta do."
In Delaware, we find the oldest white guy ever, who is actually a groundhog, come out of his basement to see his shadow; thus silently telling us all that there will be 60 more suffering and intolerable days before winter.
Unlike the president, "The Wizard of Delaware Electoral Politics" (and their mountainous three Electoral College votes) is not allowed to take questions.
His handlers know him too well and are petrified of what might come out of his mouth that cannot be walked back.
Even with CNN and MSNBC translating and telling us what he "REALLY" said using subliminal hypnoses to implant "good" socialist thoughts in our heads, the risk is too great.
But unfortunately, he can still read a speech and high ranking campaign officials demand that he sometimes has to be seen moving his lips. The candidate does not write the speeches, nor is he allowed to even see them before they are flashed up on the teleprompter.
Even that does not prevent gaffable disaster. There is one hell of a funny bloopers reel in this whole thing somewhere in the future.
The final prospective White House inhabitant brings us the amazing and unexpected possibility of Kim Kardashian as First Lady.
Delivering us "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" from the Oval Office, will be America's finest hour; the catalyst for a thriving economy, total employment, weather control, world peace, surplus food, clean energy, reinvigorated ecology, economic equality, and a COVID-19 vaccine.
Paraphrasing Linda Richman from SNL "Coffee Talk," Now I am getting a little emotional. I'm a little Verklempt! Talk amongst yourselves. I have given you the topic."
Have you made up your minds yet? Why the hell not? Go get your absentee ballot and get 'er done.
It has finally happened. We have taken the gift of the promise of free elections and turned it inside out. We are not "For" things; We are "Against" things, and that comes from hatred.
Reverend Henry Emerson Fosdick, an early 20th Century clergyman, and a man often quoted by Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., said in a 1930 sermon, "Hating people is like burning down your own house to kill a rat."
In the 21st Century, we enlightened Americans use our referenda to vote against causes, issues and those we hate, rather than casting our ballot for something to improve life for those that have a stake in the direction our Nation.
T.S. Eliot once wrote, “When the whole world is running headlong towards the cliff, the one who walks in the opposite direction is looked at as being quite crazy.” God, please let us all become "Quite Crazy."
JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa’s own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.
