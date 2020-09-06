Sayles: Much head-slapping with 60 days to the election

When asked about the Kenosha Police Department, he completed the "Trump Trifecta" by inspiring us with, "They did a good job. We have a million dollars for them so they can do what they gotta do."

In Delaware, we find the oldest white guy ever, who is actually a groundhog, come out of his basement to see his shadow; thus silently telling us all that there will be 60 more suffering and intolerable days before winter.

Unlike the president, "The Wizard of Delaware Electoral Politics" (and their mountainous three Electoral College votes) is not allowed to take questions.

His handlers know him too well and are petrified of what might come out of his mouth that cannot be walked back.

Even with CNN and MSNBC translating and telling us what he "REALLY" said using subliminal hypnoses to implant "good" socialist thoughts in our heads, the risk is too great.

But unfortunately, he can still read a speech and high ranking campaign officials demand that he sometimes has to be seen moving his lips. The candidate does not write the speeches, nor is he allowed to even see them before they are flashed up on the teleprompter.