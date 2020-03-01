Sayles: Middle class, get involved or get what you deserve

For the better part of the history of this nation, results of presidential elections have been driven by both the perceptions and the realities of the health of the American and global economy as understood and experienced by the largest demographic granted the vote, the US middle class.
I have lived through 13 presidents.
Until 1992 when Clinton strategist James Carville nailed it so succinctly by making Clinton's number one campaign talking point, "It's the Economy, Stupid," I never really put two and two together to realize that the "Economic Pain Index" lived out everyday by middle class America, could, does and will tip a presidential election.
I bought a house during the Carter years, paying 16 percent on my VA mortgage and I never thought twice about it. In retrospect, that house was the size of my sons' garages today and the monthly payment equals the 2020 equivalent of any local upscale neighborhood you choose to compare. Talk about a "Pain Index;" Millennials, you have no idea.
For those of you who may merely tolerate my occasional dalliances with tales of where we have come from, and now are wondering, "Where the hell are you going with this?" well, where I am going with this is the 2020 elections and pointing to you who really have the power of deciding the 2020 outcome in your hands, thanks to our imperfect founders and the US Constitution.
I am sure there is still a buzzing in your ears, as there is in mine, from the onslaught of presidential campaign activity avalanched on you during the run-up to Iowa's first in the nation caucus performance.
I don't know about you, but I also keep hearing the most annoying sound of chirping crickets every time I am near the radio or television.
You have free articles remaining.
It took all of five minutes to realize that this obnoxious high-pitched drone was spewing forth from the mouths of anyone whom held themselves out to be a "Political Expert."
Go ahead and take a couple of seconds to swat those buzzing gnats away and step on those crickets. But, then get on with the ultimate privilege of being an American, preparing to, and casting your vote based on only what you think and feel will result in a better nation and world, not just better for you.
So, I am addressing you, my neighbors, the American Middle Class. But really I am also talking to myself. There are metrics that try to define who we are, but being middle class is more a state of mind than it is a line delineation on a graph created at the end of an algorithm.
If you define yourself as "Middle-Class" then your list of everyday life costs on your "Pain Index" is quite long and will contain many of the same things as your neighbors.
Regardless of your ages, education levels, religions, ideological self-identities, or professions, those common and recurring expenses necessary to live are common to us all.
There are currently thousands and tens of thousands of concerned and energized Americans working to identify 2020 candidates, local, state and national, whom embrace common good over party.
Not only that, but if elected, choose to no longer participate in the vitriol that neuters our governments' ability to fulfill the ideals of The Constitution and Bill of Rights.
To borrow from our Founders, "We Are Endowed By Our Creator" to assess and define our own quality of, and successes in our lives. That pretty much puts a feather in a very important definition of Liberty.
If we do not avail ourselves of every possible action in our grasp and control, when so many defining variables are outside of our control, then we deserve what we get.