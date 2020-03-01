Sayles: Middle class, get involved or get what you deserve

I am sure there is still a buzzing in your ears, as there is in mine, from the onslaught of presidential campaign activity avalanched on you during the run-up to Iowa's first in the nation caucus performance.

I don't know about you, but I also keep hearing the most annoying sound of chirping crickets every time I am near the radio or television.

It took all of five minutes to realize that this obnoxious high-pitched drone was spewing forth from the mouths of anyone whom held themselves out to be a "Political Expert."

Go ahead and take a couple of seconds to swat those buzzing gnats away and step on those crickets. But, then get on with the ultimate privilege of being an American, preparing to, and casting your vote based on only what you think and feel will result in a better nation and world, not just better for you.

So, I am addressing you, my neighbors, the American Middle Class. But really I am also talking to myself. There are metrics that try to define who we are, but being middle class is more a state of mind than it is a line delineation on a graph created at the end of an algorithm.

If you define yourself as "Middle-Class" then your list of everyday life costs on your "Pain Index" is quite long and will contain many of the same things as your neighbors.