Sayles: 'May You Live in Interesting Times'

0 comments
Did you have a good weekend? How about the week leading up to it?

My weekend was phenomenal, thank you. My grandson had a 2-year birthday party in the Twin Cities. The weather was perfect and the travel was superb.

The venue that had been reserved for the rather large gathering of family and friends was canceled due to the coronavirus.

As a result the party was moved to my son and daughter-in-laws house. Hey, no problem, they have the space.

Several great grandparents being in their 90's chose to pass on the party as they were concerned about COVID-19.

Who can blame them? Over three-fourths of the deaths in the US are 60 or older. That is a lottery that I could have passed over winning.

J.W. Sayles

Sayles

Anyway, there was hand sanitizer to go around and elbow-bumps were the greeting of the day rather than handshakes.

The adult conversation included asking each other how their home-turf was reacting and holding on.

A couple of the folks bemoaned canceled spring trips and one of the relatives arrived bearing gifts of a super jumbo package of toilet paper that was received with the appreciation as if precious metals.

In thinking back on that day, there were many other noticeable differences already evident in human behaviors.

We made the trip in a half-hour less than usual. Traffic in both directions was light and semi traffic appeared multiplied.

There were no customers, either for fuel or in the store for merchandise, at a convenience shop located dead center in the heart of a huge Minneapolis suburb.

There was an indication of a previous run on merchandise, as milk, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, were not to be found. The paper towel dispenser in the restroom was empty as was the soap dispenser.

By the time we left for home, gasoline had dropped 20 cents.

In every day life, I doubt that I would have noticed any one of these individually. In the COVID-19 world, I fear that human nature is taking us a little closer to "The Lord of the Flies" than I am comfortable with.

I am reminded of a quote of suspect provenance.

"May You Live In Interesting Times."

This quote is widely and questionably attributed to a multi-part Chinese Curse from the 1600's that came to us via Great Britain.

Being quoted and heard again in a 1966 speech in South Africa by Senator Robert F. Kennedy.

As I write this today, this quote is steeped in irony, sarcasm and satire.

At first blush "May You Live In Interesting Times" seems to be a Confucius type blessing.

But in closer reading and analyses, the subliminal message of that quote is meant to instill a very high level of ill-ease in the recipient.

I can near imagine that the deliverer of the curse does so with a calm voice and a radiant smile.

"May You Live In Interesting Times" is intended to translate to;

"May You Live in a Dangerous and Tumultuous Age."

Dangerous and Tumultuous may be a little understated.

COVID-19 evolved and erupted in China, as do nearly all Influenza and SARS type highly contagious outbreaks.

I say that as a fact and not as a condemnation.

It is a fallacy of globalization that the global community pays with blood sweat and tears for the lack of attention, due diligence and foresight of another member of that community.

There is a need at the global level just as there is at the local levels for cooperation, combined efforts, sharing and transparency of governments.

Transparency at the outset by China would have saved precious time and eliminated wasted actions on the part of the rest of the world.

When COVID-19 burns itself out, and it will sooner than later, the United States must ensure that the after-action reports and debriefings require protocols to be followed by all members of the community of nations in future crises.

There are a lot of Old Grandpas out here ready to open a can of Whoop-Ass on anyone endangering our grandkids. I am just saying…

JW Sayles is a Mason City resident and maybe Iowa's own Samuel Clemens in the making? You be the judge. Opinions are his own.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

