Sayles: 'May You Live in Interesting Times'

Did you have a good weekend? How about the week leading up to it?

My weekend was phenomenal, thank you. My grandson had a 2-year birthday party in the Twin Cities. The weather was perfect and the travel was superb.

The venue that had been reserved for the rather large gathering of family and friends was canceled due to the coronavirus.

As a result the party was moved to my son and daughter-in-laws house. Hey, no problem, they have the space.

Several great grandparents being in their 90's chose to pass on the party as they were concerned about COVID-19.

Who can blame them? Over three-fourths of the deaths in the US are 60 or older. That is a lottery that I could have passed over winning.

Anyway, there was hand sanitizer to go around and elbow-bumps were the greeting of the day rather than handshakes.

The adult conversation included asking each other how their home-turf was reacting and holding on.

A couple of the folks bemoaned canceled spring trips and one of the relatives arrived bearing gifts of a super jumbo package of toilet paper that was received with the appreciation as if precious metals.