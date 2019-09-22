This summer of 2019 here in North Iowa has been the "Summer of all Summers." I don't care who you are or from whence you hail, this will be that one summer to remember. Those memories will be the result of some tremendous weather and some horrendous weather.
Around these parts, we define summer as the time between Memorial Day and the day on which the gnat's a-- can be declared frosty.
Weather-wise, we have enjoyed lengthy consecutive days runs of sun, dry breeze and sensational produce growing conditions for all things worthy of being declared summer delicacies.
Tomatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, strawberries, raspberries, melons, squash, peppers, peas, asparagus, beets, carrots, onions … the list cannot be truncated, only expanded. If you could not declare yourself a vegetarian this summer, you are a carnivore for all times. Patty PETAs across this city are proclaiming imaginary victory.
From out of nowhere it seems nature has given us a resurgence of Monarchs, Painted Ladies, Swallowtails; Tigers and Black, Mourning Cloaks, Viceroys, Question Marks, White-Lined-Sphinx, Cecropia and all other butterflies and moths as the times of "Tom Sawyer" has been catalogued in Sam Clemens' best works.
Honeybees and pollinators ad infinitum are again noticed for their presence rather than by their absence. A seeming abundance at a time we have been told that their recovery was near impossible.
In our natural landscape, we hear and even see the infinitely aggravating orange-eyed, 17-year cicada that has also had a most unexpectedly thriving year. The "songs" they screech out like a child playing a cheap violin, have a time or two scorched this old man's hearing aides.
As unwelcome as that experience may seem, it has been a most welcome auditory serenade as those bugs and their cousins and bothers and sisters take me on a trail of reminiscences of carefree summers before assassinations, moon landings, television, Korea, M*A*S*H units, "dust-offs" and Vietnam.
In those days, our analog nation spent every summer day shifting through a 3-speed gearbox; dodging draft induction notices, my friends in Canada, not me, and down-clutching on a 3-on-the-tree. Cruising steadily forward at a pace that made the 21st century seem nearly unimaginable and certainly unforeseeable.
A simpler time in a childhood not envied by my kids nor craved by my grandkids. Even though I sure wish they could see those days through my minds-eye remembrance before discounting it all as ancient history.
Our family has been blessed in "This Summer of Summers" with great-granddaughter births times two between August and September.
Our Big Guy was delivered to us in March of 2018 and is at this time the King of the Hill. His sister came with great pageantry in August. Watching this big-brother role develop is pretty cool. My Grandpa gig is top-shelf. These grand events represent the part of life that Americans all seek; Happy Family.
As our grand summer oasis winds down into the 2019 version of "The Winter of Our Discontent" and moves into "The Ides of March," let Shakespeare guide us all toward the simple enjoyment of a great summer in Iowa; family values and civility within reach for our next generations of the American Experience.
