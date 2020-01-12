Sayles: It's sunset for Millennials

Just when I was starting to get pretty good at navigating the landmines of my seemingly endless faux pas with the misunderstood and often maligned Millennial world, my dash of hubris is crushed by the scientific declaration that they are, as of now, yesterday's news.

For not the first time in my life, I can hear the sucking sound of a vacuum created by the rapid emptying of cranium space so recently devoted to keeping the peace with a generation now declared defunct.

In 2020, to be inside my head, will be a very lonely place indeed. I have to start all over and begin the grandfatherly trial and error that was so painful with the Millennials, for the next birth cohort marching into the new decade; "The Centennials."

So, how did we get to this earth-changing conclusion that the nemesis of the once all-mighty Baby-Boomer generation is no longer an America-like Superpower, but now closely resembling the status of say … Great Britain?

Well, as the past two decades or so have come and gone near infinite time and money have been invested by the people trying to pocket Millennial dollars to figure out how they buy and even trickier, how they think and how they react.