Sayles: Iowa gets the last laugh

This first week of February 2020 will long be remembered by the world outside of this great state, as a time when Iowa and Iowans were declared too stupid to live. The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.

After 72 hours had passed with no final delegate count, I half expected the next headline from CNN to read; "Vladimir Putin Prepares to Release Iowa Caucus Results."

The reality is, however, if the Democrat Party bosses, movers and shakers had tried to make themselves look more boneheaded, senseless and out of touch, they could not have exceeded the Keystone Cops reality of Caucus Night.

We have many imperfect processes in America that even so stand the test of time. Since 1972, Iowa's Presidential Caucus process has been the first test of a candidate's viability to get their party's nomination and a shot at the general election to win our highest office.

You may have forgotten, or may never have known how or why Iowa Caucuses came to be.