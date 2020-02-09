Sayles: Iowa gets the last laugh

This first week of February 2020 will long be remembered by the world outside of this great state, as a time when Iowa and Iowans were declared too stupid to live. The Iowa Caucuses became the latest fatality in the growing ideological chasm of Americans against Americans.
After 72 hours had passed with no final delegate count, I half expected the next headline from CNN to read; "Vladimir Putin Prepares to Release Iowa Caucus Results."
The reality is, however, if the Democrat Party bosses, movers and shakers had tried to make themselves look more boneheaded, senseless and out of touch, they could not have exceeded the Keystone Cops reality of Caucus Night.
We have many imperfect processes in America that even so stand the test of time. Since 1972, Iowa's Presidential Caucus process has been the first test of a candidate's viability to get their party's nomination and a shot at the general election to win our highest office.
You may have forgotten, or may never have known how or why Iowa Caucuses came to be.
In 1968, the Vietnam War escalated. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated. President Lyndon Johnson refused to run for another term. The anti-war movement gained traction and many young Americans flocked to the Democrat Party and their favorite son candidate Sen. Eugene McCarthy, Democrat-Minnesota.
With that upheaval and turmoil as a backdrop, the 1968 Democratic National Convention, held in Chicago that year, turned into a protestors' bloodbath, as anti-war factions were brutalized by the Chicago Police Department of mob connected Democrat Mayor Richard J. Daly, and the Illinois National Guard.
Johnson's Vice President, Hubert Horatio Humphrey secured the nomination really by default and then lost the election to Richard Nixon by a nose.
Democrat Party Leaders re-wrote the rules relating to delegate selection, which were implemented in time to be in place for the 1972 presidential election cycle.
It was the inadvertent setting of delegate commitment timelines by the DNC that boosted Iowa to the forefront of presidential election drama from that time forward.
For the last 12 presidential election cycles, spanning 48 years, the Iowa Caucuses have launched and destroyed the aspirations of dozens of would be Commanders-in-Chief.
Ignoring Iowa and skipping the Iowa Caucuses has proven to be a very bad decision for would-be presidents. Regardless of the perennial counterpoint arguments against it, the Iowa Caucuses matter.
Candidates arrive early, stay late and know that "Go Big or Go Home" must be the mantra in Iowa to still be stumping it on Super Tuesday.
All the while taking unrelenting criticism and abuse from countless quarters, Iowa and Iowans have, for the past half-century, had the last laugh.
All the way to the bank.
Between 2018 and 2020, $1 billion worth of both tangible and intangible benefit will be injected into the economy of the state of Iowa by and on behalf of a bloated slate of presidential wannabees.
The more the merrier; step right up and take a number.
If you are pondering the vast slate of candidates who disappeared at the witching hour on Monday Feb. 3, ponder this; every candidate will be spending their part of that $1 billion on a cornucopia of campaign support costs that we rarely think about, right here in Iowa to include:
• Transportation rentals, fuel and repairs
• Campaign office rental
• Salaries and related costs for hired staff
• Office supplies, printing, signs and paraphernalia
• Lodging costs
• Meals
• Entertainment
• Rally venue rentals
• Rally costs
• Media buys
To name just a few.
The most valuable benefit to Iowa is the one intangible that is the most difficult to quantify in dollar value.
The Hawkeye State is showcased, for better or worse during the presidential campaign season, and Iowa historically pulls out all the stops. The virtues of our state are front and center. The "Iowa Nice" and general decency of our citizens is seen daily.
We could not afford to pay for the advertising value that we get free of charge for being the "First in the Nation."
Even after the blunders of party officials in counting caucus votes, the caucus works.
For one final thought; I am reminded of a quote from humorist Will Rogers in 1932, "I belong to no organized political party. I am a Democrat."